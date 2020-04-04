Angelina Jolie "caressing,quot; every moment with her children while they are in quarantine: this is what they do to have fun together!

Although she has always been a very present mother, Angelina Jolie is also usually a very busy person, as she participates in a lot of charity and volunteer work, as well as part of different acting projects. However, now that everyone is quarantined due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress has nothing more to do than to be home with her children!

But, if you think his workaholic nature would make isolation unbearable, you would be wrong!

The Hollywood star also keeps herself busy at home, spending her time with the little ones, cooking and watching movies together! It is fun!

Angie seems to appreciate every minute she has with her family, and therefore doesn't feel bored, anxious, or frustrated at being trapped in the house 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Jolie is doing her best to keep her six children entertained but still on a schedule.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘This is not free for everyone for them. Although they don't go to class, they still have strict hours during the week. Angelina feels like an important routine, so they get up at the same time and eat breakfast together, and it's time to start their school work. They are taking different classes online, so they have learning time and homework to do. She is great with them on a schedule. "

However, as mentioned above, they still have a lot of fun while in quarantine.

Still there is still a lot of downtime and they are also making the most of that. Cooking together, watching movies, and also playing games. And with Maddox at home, everyone is very happy, they appreciate their time with him. He is very good to them. The children do miss their friends and all their activities, but they are doing well because they are a very tight unit, "said the source.



