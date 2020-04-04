An interview with the CDC director about coronaviruses, masks, and a quiet agency

This story originally appeared on STAT, a health and medical website that offers ambitious coverage of the coronavirus. Let's go here for more stories about the virus. Try STAT Plus for exclusive biotechnology, pharmacy and life science analysis. And check out STAT COVID-19 Tracker.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, describes the coronavirus pandemic as the biggest public health crisis in a century.

And yet, the landmark agency Redfield leads, one that has been used as a model by countries around the world, including China's CDC, has played a largely invisible role in the nation's response since the House Blanca took over communications about the outbreak last month. .

CDC experts, who held regular briefings to inform the public about past health threats, such as the H1N1 flu pandemic and the Zika outbreak, were silenced. Almost a month has passed since the last CDC briefing, which took place on March 9.

STAT asked Redfield about the agency's role, if he was satisfied with it, the agency's evolution thinking about whether people should wear cloth masks in public and how he sees the pandemic unfolding. The conversation has been lightly edited for its length and clarity.

How are you? It is a very challenging time.

I'm fine.

I'd like to ask you a little bit about the subject of the mask. (Following this interview with Redfield, the CDC issued a guide urging the public to wear cloth masks in public to slow the spread of the disease. President Trump announced the new recommendation at a press conference.)

We continue to recommend that N95 masks and surgical masks truly engage with frontline healthcare workers. Our nation owes everyone great gratitude as you continue to confront what you and I know is the greatest public health crisis that has affected this nation in more than a century.

But in reality we have one of the most powerful weapons we need to beat the spread of this virus. And I know that many people may not see it as a powerful weapon, but it is. And that is social distancing. This virus cannot jump 6 feet. Therefore, the president's recommendation is to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

I want to constantly thank the American public for taking these social distancing recommendations and implementing them with vigor and vigilance. And I just want to ask the rest to get everyone involved. That big and powerful weapon we have is just being 6 feet away.

That being said, there are likely to be a greater number of people who have no symptoms and who have this virus and can remove this virus than I think was originally appreciated. Therefore, we are discussing in detail whether a facial covering, a facial barrier, if that would modify the ability of those of us who may be infected and we do not know if it really infects others. It is not a decision to try to protect myself from getting coronavirus. It is to help modify the broadcast. And there is scientific data showing that when the virus is aerosolized through a cloth barrier, the amount of virus passing through the other side is reduced.

A kind of homemade barrier of your own, be it a scarf or a scarf.

Will you give advice to people on what kind of fabric? Because all fabrics are not the same.

Obviously, there will be guidance on the fabrics, guidance on how to make them.

You mentioned earlier that the most important tool we have is social distancing. But it is being applied in mosaic form across the country. Some states have been more aggressive. Others are not. Do you think it's time for a national order to stay home?

I think ultimately, in these things is, how do you get full participation? I think you have to have the hearts and minds of the people behind this. And I think, you know, different jurisdictions will address it in different ways. I will say that what I have seen is that the American public is adopting these strategies.

Dr. (Deborah) Birx says there are not enough of them.

I believe that people in these states, the governors and the mayors, can independently decide how they think they will better motivate their individuals to adhere to social distancing. My personal opinion is that the best way to motivate them is to close their eyes and see the faces of their parents, those of their grandparents, their neighbors with chronic diseases, the children who suffer from cancer and who say: "I need you to do it for them,quot; .

What will be next year, the next 18 months will be seen in your estimate?

I think there is a reasonable chance that this virus has a seasonality. And that means that there is a potential global catastrophe that, in fact, could be on its way to the southern hemisphere, in particular sub-Saharan Africa. And we have to prepare for that.

In relation to us, that means that we can actually spend the next few weeks, the next few months on hiatus. But I would say (yes) we are lucky to have to be very prepared because next fall and early winter, like most respiratory viruses, coronavirus 19 will be an enemy that we will have to face again. . Now we will have time to prepare. I think hopefully we will have time to strengthen our public health capacity in many parts of the nation so that we can do early diagnosis, isolation, pinpointing, prevent large community groups, prevent what we call sustained community transmission. One of our challenges next season will be two simultaneous outbreaks: coronavirus 19, second wave, and our regular flu season. And both compete for the same hospital resources.

CDC has not had a briefing in almost a month. That is extraordinary. Don't you fear that your agency has been sidelined in this?

No, I wouldn't say that at all. I think we are fully involved in all decisions. If you look at the CDC website and what we constantly do in our communications …

People are not going to dive into the website and read hundreds of words.

The CDC is on the table in every decision. We are at the working group meeting every day. We are providing our public health guidance and recommendations.

We have literally thousands of people working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, gathering data across the country, not to mention sending people across the country to help with outbreak responses. So I think we are fully involved in the operations of the response. You know, if others seem to communicate some of that, that's a decision that management can make. But I guarantee that we are 100% committed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to implement the response across the country.

So do you agree with the fact that the CDC has not reported for a month?

I say that we are giving our recommendations at the highest level on a daily basis and we are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to implement the daily response across the country.

In this incredibly polarized time, something that should be pretty basic: A virus is looking for throats to infect and doesn't care which way those throats vote, it's completely polarized. Having the message coming from the CDC, which is completely agnostic in political terms, could eliminate some of that politicization that really isn't useful.

I don't think there is any way to overstate the aggressiveness of CDC's involvement across the nation in implementing the response. You know, we think we have a calming effect when viewed as basically …

But now it is invisible, sir. Your agency is invisible.

You can see it as invisible in the nightly news, but it sure isn't invisible in terms of operationalizing this response. And all you have to do to find that is talk to state and territorial health departments. Go out and look at the shoots. Go look in the field. I guess it depends on how visibility is defined.

Who is in charge of the outbreak response at CDC now?

Anne Schuchat (CDC Deputy Principal Director) leads the daily response at CDC.

So, Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, was left out?

It was an evolution. Nancy actually activated her center for response in early January, when China probably still had fewer than 50 cases. But it was clear that this was going to be a broader response from the entire agency. Nancy is a very important technical person involved in the response.

So does this have nothing to do with the fact that you felt you were contradicting White House messages?

I think Nancy Messonnier is a gift to this nation. She is a great talent. She continues to provide those talents and recommendations to the agency. She continues to run one of our top centers for respiratory disease and immunization.

I wanted to ask you, have you had COVID-19?

Not that I know.

Have you been tested?

No.

