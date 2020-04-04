Amazon is reportedly delaying Prime Day due to COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML0a85afd8524791a9b8afc5edd5f639a975%

Amazon plans to delay Prime Day until at least August due to the ongoing pandemic, according to notes from the internal meeting seen by Reuters. Amazon expects it may lose $ 100 million "from the excess devices it may now have to sell at a discount,quot; due to the delay, according to Reuters. Amazon declined to comment.

Prime Day is typically a great sales driver for the company. Amazon said Prime Day 2019 (which actually took place over two days, July 15 and July 16) was "once again the largest shopping event in Amazon's history," topping Black Friday and Cyber ​​sales. Monday 2018 combined, and that the company sold over 175 million items during the event. Amazon's own products also tend to get a huge sales boost during the promotion: The company didn't break down specific sales figures for devices sold during Prime Day last year, but said it was the "biggest event ever for Amazon devices." . Amazon also said that the two days on the first day of last year were the "two most important days for member enrollment."

Update April 3, 4:51 PM ET: He added that Amazon declined to comment.