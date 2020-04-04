When I tell people that I flew to New York from Hong Kong last weekend, many ask one of two questions.
The first: How long do you have to quarantine? And the second: they must have asked you much of questions at the airport, right?
The answer to the first is zero days. In many parts of the world right now, including Greece, Ghana, New Zealand and Hong Kong, anyone arriving from abroad must undergo a mandatory two-week isolation period to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. In some of these places, if newcomers are caught even running to the corner store, they can face fines like a $ 3,000 fine or six months in jail.
But in the United States, there is no mandatory 24-7-best-or-one-step quarantine for Americans coming from anywhere abroad, regardless of the state of the outbreak there. Non-Americans of some perceived coronavirus hotspots have been banned from entering completely. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have some special recommendations for arrivals from these same critical points. (Hong Kong is not on that list). And everyone in New York City is required to spend most of their time in hiding. But there are no additional rules for people like me who have just got off an international flight.
The answer to the second question, about what must have been a rigorous airport inspection, is: Let me tell you a story. But it may not end the way you want.
It begins with emptiness.
When I arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on the night of March 27, I saw so few passengers that I began to wonder if all the flights had been canceled. A few days earlier the rumor had spread that it was going to happen.
But no. The gorillas at the airport asked me for my boarding pass. I think they also hit my forehead with one of those temperature scanners, but I can't be sure. After three weeks in Hong Kong, I had stopped noticing when masked strangers were taking my temperature. It is so common.
To say that the security line was short would be false, because you cannot have a line by yourself. Once I got past that, the only other "people,quot; I saw were beautiful Gucci models unmasked hugging horses and floating in pools projected onto massive screens. (Why would you wear leather gloves in a pool? But this was not a specific problem of the crown).
Everything that was beyond security: the shops, the duty free bazaar, the restaurants, was closed.
I got to the airport earlier because I assumed that health policy detectives would ask me a lot of questions to assess how much risk I had for society.
My plan had been to get over that and then find something to eat. Since I came to Hong Kong in early March to help out at the New York Times office there, I knew that the city was committed to maintaining the flow of food. Even when schools closed, bars closed, and the entire population promised to wear masks most of the time, the restaurants remained open, crowded until late at night.
But he had miscalculated. There was no health policy detective waiting for me at the airport, and even the vending machine was empty. I found myself frozen in front of him, listening to his creepy buzz, trying to remember which zombie apocalypse movie features a vending machine. (I never found out)
A colleague sent me a message that he had heard that the Wing, a lounge operated by Cathay Pacific Airlines, was open. I found my way there and learned that yes, I had a fully functional restaurant inside.
"How much does a salon pass cost?"
"It is by invitation only," the receiver told me.
"There is no other place to get food or even buy water around this airport," I said. "I can not pay?"
"It is just an invitation," he said again, impassive.
I returned to my door, where about 20 people had appeared. So I was not the only person who chose to leave a part of the world that he had the coronavirus under control to fly to another that clearly did not.
When I entered the boarding line, a man in uniform approached me. Had he been to Iran, mainland China, or Italy? This was what he had been longing for. But too quickly it passed to the old standards: had someone handed me something to put inside my bag? (As if he had let someone get so close!)
By the time I sat down, my closest neighbor on the flight, a woman in an oversized poncho, was already running and obsessively cleaning her row. She made me feel safe.
I'm not sure I did the same for her. During dinner on my plane, I accidentally dropped my mask and stepped on it. I had a backup, but it took me a while to find it.
Fifteen hours later, I got off the plane in Los Angeles, where a stewardess handed me a C.D.C. to form. There was a section for me to complete, and a section for "the examiner,quot; to check if I had any signs of being "obviously wrong,quot; and to complete my temperature. This looked promising. If they asked me to go through the assessment, they most likely meant that they were pressuring all international arrivals to go through the assessment.
But the closest I got to an inspector was the automated passport control kiosk. I had two brief encounters with living humans and respirators after that; one wordlessly checked my passport and the other collected my passport photo of me. But no one asked me a single question.
And from nearby cartels, the main threat facing the nation remained illegal wildlife trafficking.
That was it. This is how I re-entered America,
As I walked to the domestic terminal for the next leg of my trip back to New York, I was overwhelmed by all the noses and bare mouths. Even Delta's counter assistants were standing with their faces hanging. It had been a while since I'd seen him.
In domestic security, I tried to escape with my shoes on. It didn't work. "Shouldn't we be more focused on making sure that people don't carry a virus that terrifies humanity than looking for explosives from slippers?" I wanted to say. But no that much.
On my next flight, this one to Atlanta, we learned that there would be no soft drinks or hot drinks, just water, to reduce flight attendant interactions with passengers. Well, here people made sense. A woman, a couple of rows behind me, asked if I could go to the first class since it was emptier there. The answer was no. OK no that much sense
On my last flight from Atlanta to New York, I was inexplicably forced to watch "Gilmore Girls,quot;, even though I had never liked the show and didn't have the right headphone jack. After 20 minutes of silent scenes from the life of a nearby town and close contact, it hit me: people on TV shows rarely touch their faces.
We landed, three flights, and 27 hours after my journey home began. When I took my suitcase to the airport on March 9, only 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus had been reported in New York City. Neither had led to death.
And now, less than three weeks later, New York City had surpassed 32,000 confirmed cases and 670 virus-related deaths. (As of Friday, it had increased to 57,159 cases and 1,867 reported deaths).
Now that New York City was an epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, surely someone was going to ask me something? Of course, no. I got out of the airport and headed home to Brooklyn.
Later that night, I told my wife how disappointed he was with the lack of questioning.
"What specifically did you want them to ask you?" she asked.
I tried to think of my most critical question: "Could I have come into contact with an infected person?"
"What did you hope it would accomplish?" she asked.
It was a fair criticism given that practically Everyone's answer right now, in Hong Kong and New York, would be yes.
Further undermining my own need for questioning, researchers have long said that airport screening for most diseases is quite useless. The only consistent benefit seems to be the opportunity to collect information for future health research.
Still, that's nothing. You could also ask us to turn in those C.D.C. shapes
I took the crumpled document out of my bag and read the fine print. At the bottom about 20 destinations are listed. Travelers to these places had to complete it, he said. Hong Kong was not included. So why had someone bothered to give it to us in the first place?
Maybe, like me, they had to believe that there was something more that could be done.