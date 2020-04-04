All I wanted was to be questioned

When I tell people that I flew to New York from Hong Kong last weekend, many ask one of two questions.

The first: How long do you have to quarantine? And the second: they must have asked you much of questions at the airport, right?

The answer to the first is zero days. In many parts of the world right now, including Greece, Ghana, New Zealand and Hong Kong, anyone arriving from abroad must undergo a mandatory two-week isolation period to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. In some of these places, if newcomers are caught even running to the corner store, they can face fines like a $ 3,000 fine or six months in jail.

But in the United States, there is no mandatory 24-7-best-or-one-step quarantine for Americans coming from anywhere abroad, regardless of the state of the outbreak there. Non-Americans of some perceived coronavirus hotspots have been banned from entering completely. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have some special recommendations for arrivals from these same critical points. (Hong Kong is not on that list). And everyone in New York City is required to spend most of their time in hiding. But there are no additional rules for people like me who have just got off an international flight.