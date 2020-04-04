Alison Roman's Seder Table – Up News Info

By Alison Roman, The New York Times

This is not the Easter article I was planning to write. I had planned to write a lively, service-driven piece on how to successfully accomplish two days of cooking for a modern and secular meal. But during the last few weeks (and long after the development of these recipes and their photo and video sessions), everything became … well, very different. Many of us are now trapped at home with limited access to ingredients, separate from what we would otherwise be cooking and eating. And posting a piece on how to enthusiastically cook fancy cuts of meat for many of your friends and family (and your friends and family) suddenly seemed not only insensitive but also nearly impossible.

So things here have changed a bit: the tone is different and the scope was reduced, but Easter is still on the calendar. And ultimately, a bunch of new, highly cookable recipes still felt like something we could all use, regardless of how we use them.

By chance, all the dishes developed for this secular menu already accommodated different levels of ambition and product availability, relying heavily on pantry staples and promoting flexibility (my two favorite things). Please note that the dishes here are inspired by tradition, not tied to it. (Yes, I can suggest melted butter as a substitute for chicken fat because this isn't a kosher menu, and hey, we're all doing our best.) There are echoes of what you can find during a traditional Seder, with a few updates: bright, acidic, low-ingredient salads and vegetables; a relatively simple chicken soup, extremely comforting; a pot of meat just braised. There's an ice cream bar, which is less of a recipe (and certainly not traditional) and more of a reminder that maybe you could use ice cream. Almost everything comes together quickly, although some of the dishes take several hours to cook, which is not necessarily a bad thing now that we have a little more time at home.

This piece was always going to be less about the Easter ritual and more about the ritual of cooking a celebratory meal, period. (My memories of growing up Seder are fuzzy at best: I grew up half Jewish, and while we celebrated a few years, it wasn't until I moved to New York and started attending the annual Seders of my friends and their families that I stuck to vacation). Not to be too frank, but celebrating literally anything feels essential right now. Like dressing up in real pants to work from home or putting on lipstick to do yoga in my living room, I don't need an excuse (or even a vacation) to prepare a more elaborate dinner than necessary, and I don't wear it either I don't think I will. you do.

Maybe you can't invite anyone and maybe it feels too sad to cook these things alone, so make a box of macaroni and cheese. It's okay! Great, even. You can still set the table, burn some tea lights, and take a minute to breathe. Save your phone. Read aloud your favorite story, a family prayer book, or a collection of poems you love. Think about the things you are grateful for. Doing any of these things yourself can be a small but significant thing that can have great benefits for your mental health.

Therefore, choose a recipe or make them all. Cook them with your partner, or just together with friends through Zoom, and laugh about how strange (but also fun) it is. Use the suggested substitutions throughout to make recipes work for your kitchen and what you have. Freeze leftovers or give them away to nearby neighbors in a safe way. Keep cooking, because right now, we could all use some matzo ball soup.

Matzo Ball Soup with Celery and Dill

If you do one thing with this menu, let it be this matzo ball soup: Jewish penicillin, as my late grandfather was referring to. There is no perfect matzo ball archetype (dense folds versus fluffy, medium versus large floats), but I know I am accommodating to people and have tried to give you the best of each world. Greater than the sum of its parts, its success depends on three very simple components: chicken broth (golden brown, very tasty, lightly seasoned), matzo balls (tender, eggy, schmaltzy dumplings) and garnish (celery and fresh dill, lots) of that). A real cure for everything, emotionally speaking, is a very good way to start a meal and a very good meal in itself. If this is your main event, it is also good to augment it with a variety of noses: half or whole sour pickles, half jam eggs, some matzo with softened butter, maybe with some anchovies, white fish salad or chopped liver.

Performance: 6 to 8 servings

Total time: Three hours

Addresses

For the broth:

1 chicken (4 to 4 1/2 pounds), cut into 8 pieces, or 4 to 4 1/2 pounds of skin-and-bone chicken parts

2 large yellow onions, unpeeled, quartered

2 garlic heads, unpeeled, cut in half crosswise

4 celery stalks, chopped

2 large carrots, chopped

Kosher salt

For matzo balls and mounting:

1 cup matzo flour (not a mixture of matzo balls) or 1 cup finely ground matzo boards

1/4 cup chives, finely chopped

1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

5 large eggs

1/3 cup chicken fat, grapeseed oil, or unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup of soda or mineral water

3 to 4 celery stalks, thinly sliced ​​on a bias, plus any leaves

1/2 cup chopped dill leaves

Freshly ground black pepper

Addresses

1. Prepare the broth: Combine the chicken, onion, garlic, celery, and carrots in a large saucepan. Cover with 12 cups of water and season with salt. (If your pot can't handle all of that water, fill it with as much as possible and add the remaining water as it shrinks.)

2. Simmer over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low so that the broth simmers.

3. Continue to cook over low heat, uncovered, until the broth is extremely tasty and well seasoned, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Using forceps, remove the breasts, thighs, and legs from the pot (let the skin and bones fall into the pot), leaving everything else behind.

4. Choose chicken meat, discarding any fat, skin, bones, cartilage, or any drier piece of meat that you don't find delicious to eat. Set the meat aside to put it back in your soup or to use it in another dish (chicken salad, etc.).

5. Strain the broth (you should have about 10 cups) and return to the pot. Season with salt and pepper (it should be as seasoned and delicious as you would like it to be when you serve it). Keep warm, if used the same day, or leave to cool and refrigerate overnight.

6. While the broth sits, prepare the matzo balls: Combine the matzo flour, chives, and 1 3/4 teaspoons of kosher salt in a medium bowl. Using a fork, stir in the eggs until well mixed. Add chicken fat, followed by soda, mix until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until mixture is firm and fully hydrated, at least 2 hours (and up to 24 hours).

7. Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Using your hands, roll the matzo ball mixture into balls slightly smaller than the size of a ping pong ball (about 1 1/4-inch in diameter), placing them on a plate or baking sheet lined with parchment until all the mixture is rolled up (you should have about 24 matzo balls).

8. Add matzo balls to boiling water and cook until floated, puffed and cooked, 10 to 12 minutes. (You can always sacrifice one, plucking it from the broth and cutting it in half to verify that it is well cooked. The texture should be uniform in color and texture, and the balls should not be dense or undercooked in the center). Using a slotted spoon, transfer the matzo balls to the chicken stock.

9. Add the celery (and some of the chosen chicken meat, if desired) and season again with salt before serving in bowls, covering with dill, celery leaves and a little freshly ground pepper.

Tips:

If you have the luxury of time, it is good to do it for two days, absent-mindedly boiling the broth on day 1, preparing the matzo balls on day 2, be sure to leave time for your two hour break, but it can also be done in a day without any problem.

You can use a whole chicken with the same number of boneless and boneless chicken parts. If you have a choice, go for thicker cuts with dark meat like legs and thighs.

You can also use store-bought chicken broth here, but I recommend simmering it with the bouillon aromas listed (onion, garlic, celery, and carrot), if you can.

Chicken fat is probably the hardest thing to find. I know it's certainly not kosher, but melted butter is a ridiculously good substitute. You can also use a neutral oil, such as grape seed or canola.

Seltzer water is almost superstitious, but I think it contributes to its fluffiness, but I've also made matzo balls with normal water, and yes, they still work.

Chopped liver on Matzo

I'm just guessing here, but I feel like "minced liver,quot; will never be my most popular recipe. I love to eat it, and for those who feel the same way, "Hello, nice to meet you!" This recipe is particularly simple, just the livers, quickly salted and charred in schmaltz until pink on the inside, chopped with quickly sizzled shallots (or onions) and a little bit of reduced wine. Not much to see, but at least one of you will become a fan after spreading this tasty and funky mix on a salty matzo with a pinch of parsley and lemon juice. (I hope that person is you).

Performance: 6 to 8 servings (about 1 cup)

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

6 tablespoons unsalted chicken fat or butter, melted

6 ounces chicken livers, rinsed and trimmed of any fat

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 large shallots (about 6 ounces), thinly sliced

1/4 cup dry white wine or sherry

Flaky sea salt

3 tablespoons coarsely chopped parsley

Matzo, to serve

1 lemon, halved, to squeeze

Addresses

1. Melt 2 tablespoons of chicken fat in a medium skillet over high heat. Add chicken livers, spacing them to brown instead of steam, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, undisturbed, until golden brown on one side, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Using tongs or a spatula, flip livers until golden brown on the other side, another 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer the livers to a plate.

3. Return the pan to medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of chicken fat, along with the sliced ​​shallots. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallots are golden and completely tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Add wine and cook until almost completely reduced (shallots will look very confusing), 1 to 2 minutes. Remove it from the heat.

4. Finely chop the livers and shallots and combine in a medium bowl along with the remaining 2 tablespoons of fat. Spice with salt and pepper. Place in a small bowl or serving bowl and top with flaky salt and parsley. Serve with matzo and lemon to squeeze.

Tips:

You can use thinly sliced ​​onions (yellow or red) instead of shallots and neutral oil (or if you don't keep kosher, butter) instead of chicken fat.

I wouldn't say chicken livers are "easy to find," but they are cheap and freeze well, so it's always worth asking if they are where you have them. That said, they are the bulk of this recipe, so if you can't find them, you can skip it.

Apples with honey and crushed walnuts

Tradition is a beautiful thing, unless it requires you to do something you don't like to do or eat. For me, that is charoset. Classically it's an apple-walnut mix, occasionally with a hint of cinnamon or dried fruit, or a combination, ranging from thick flavor to thick pasta, and it's never been my favorite thing on the table. I always wanted it spicier, crispier and, well, I wanted a salad. This is that salad. It's meant to be more acidic than sweet, but pair it with vinegar and honey as needed to suit your preferences. One note: Almost everyone who ate this salad said it was their favorite part of all this food, which hurt my matzo ball ego, but I thought I should know.

Performance: 8 to 10 servings

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup raw walnuts or halves

4 Honeycrisp or Pink Lady apples, or a comparable variety of sweet tart

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, plus more to taste

Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons of honey, more more to taste

Olive oil, to spray

Addresses

1. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Spread the walnuts in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Toast the walnuts until golden and fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. (You can also do this in a toaster oven.) Let cool. Using your hands or a knife if you want, crush or finely chop the nuts. Set aside.

2. Cut the apples into thin slices (with a mandolin or a sharp knife) as desired. (Rounds are great if you don't mind eating the edible kernel.) Scatter the slices in a large bowl or bowl. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar over the apples and season with salt and pepper; mix and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of honey. Try an apple slice and adjust the seasoning with more vinegar or honey as needed. Sprinkle on walnuts and finish with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Tips:

If you have pears on hand and want to use them here, I think it is a lovely idea.

No walnuts, no problem – any walnuts, especially almonds or pistachios, would be great.

Use fresh lemon or white wine vinegar instead of apple cider vinegar.

Parsley Salad with Fennel and Horseradish

I've always been the one at the Seder table to finish my sprigs of parsley dipped in salt water (done during the Seder to represent tears), and then I ask my neighbor on the left, "Are you going to finish that? " What can I say? I love everything about parsley: the tough, leafy texture; The taste is almost bitter and green. And I think a well-salted, overly lemon bowl is something that most tables could benefit from, especially if those tables include red meat stew pots.

Performance: 8 to 10 servings

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 fennel bulbs, thinly sliced

1 large bunch of parsley, young stems, and leaves

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil, to spray

Fresh horseradish, to grate

Addresses

1. Mix fennel and parsley in medium bowl. Add lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and stir to coat. Season again with salt, pepper and more lemon juice if desired. (It should be quite a lemon.)

2. Drizzle with olive oil, stir to coat and grate a little of the fresh horseradish over all, stirring gently to distribute the horseradish. (Doing it this way prevents crowding.) Transfer to a serving bowl and grate more horseradish before serving.

Tips:

The shaved fennel here provides a bit of volume and crisp, but if you can't find fennel, you could easily use thinly sliced ​​radish, cabbage, or celery.

Fresh horseradish is one of those things that is more available than you think, inexplicably included among exotic mushrooms and other "specialty products,quot; at many supermarket chains. That said, if you can't find it, feel free to use some prepared horseradish when tossing the fennel or just skip it, and be sure to give it a little more black pepper to make up for its heat.

Spicy carrots and garlic

Possibly one of the few occasions when cluttering the pan is a good thing, this recipe calls for fat-cooked carrots (schmaltz, olive oil, butter) with a pinch of something spicy (red pepper flakes, pepper, even hot paprika) and Something steamed one on top of the other until tender. (There are no soft carrots here, please.) At the end, they are seasoned with a bit of garlic finely grated or minced from the fire, which calms the garlic punch without completely extinguishing it. They are perhaps the simplest carrots you can think of, but similar to a sandwich cut into triangles, the fact that they are cut into slices makes them taste delicious above average.

Performance: 8 to 10 servings

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1/4 cup unsalted chicken fat, olive oil, or butter

1/4 cup olive oil

Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)

2 bunches of carrots, shelled (about 1 pound), thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 garlic clove, finely minced or grated

Addresses

1. Melt chicken fat in large skillet over medium-high heat. (If using butter, melt until slightly foamy and begins to brown, 2-3 minutes.) Add olive oil and red pepper flakes, if you are using, stir to let it flourish a little in the butter. Add carrots and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until carrots are cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. (They should simply soften, like pasta al dente, not soft or mushy.)

2. Remove skillet from heat and add garlic, stirring to coat, and transfer to serving bowl.

Tips:

The world needs kindness right now, so I won't tell you that you can't make these carrots without carrots. If you want to use cauliflower or broccoli flowers, radishes, turnips, fennel, or parsnips, you can do it!

If raw garlic isn't for you, cut it up instead of grating it and add it along with the red pepper flakes to get a little browning before adding the carrots.

If you don't like it hot, skip the red pepper flakes, perhaps substituting something like fennel or cumin seed.

Crispy potato kugel

In essence, the kugel is a saucepan. It comes in salty and sweet varieties, often made with egg noodles and loosely sweetened. This version, made with potatoes, is decidedly salty and salty, with onions in the mix and chives to finish. It can best be described as something between a Spanish omelette and a giant latke: the potatoes are grated, not sliced; there are eggs but no flour; and it has crisp edges and a creamy interior. Sounds dreamy, doesn't it?

Performance: 8 to 10 servings

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

4 pounds red potatoes (about 5 to 7 potatoes), peeled

1 large yellow onion

6 large eggs

10 tablespoons chicken fat, melted or use vegetable oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup chives, finely chopped, to serve

Flaky sea salt, to serve

Addresses

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Using a box grater or the mashing accessory in the food processor, grate the potatoes and onion in a strainer installed inside a large bowl (or sink).

2. Using your hands and working slowly, squeeze out as much water from the potatoes and onions as humanly possible and transfer the dried potatoes to a large bowl (you can use that same bowl, just make sure it is drained and dry) For a additional insurance, you can also do it with a gauze or a porous kitchen towel, if you wish.

3. Add eggs and 6 tablespoons of chicken fat to potatoes, and season with salt and lots of pepper, mixing well. Heat another 2 tablespoons of fat in a 9 or 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. (This recipe will work in a 9 or 10-inch skillet, but the kugel will be slightly higher in a 9-inch skillet.) Gently place the potato mixture in the pan, being careful not to pack it well. (You want to keep the kugel light and airy.)

4. Cook potatoes, turning pan occasionally to promote even browning, until golden on edges and sides, 10 to 12 minutes.

5. Sprinkle the top of the potatoes with the remaining 2 tablespoons of fat and place in the oven. Bake until the top of the kugel is golden brown, the edges are crisp and thin, and the potatoes are completely tender and cooked through, 45 to 50 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and top with more pepper, chives and flaky sea salt. Slice and serve warm.

Tips:

If it's chicken-free and kosher-free, melted butter is a great substitute, otherwise olive oil or a neutral oil like grapeseed or canola will do the trick. But given the limited list of ingredients in this recipe, you really need the rest (potatoes, onion, egg).

Stewed Short Ribs

No tomato paste, no wine, these ribs are charred, then braised in a spicy, salty liquid made from golden onions and garlic, vinegar, a hint of soy sauce for a salty depth, and a hint of important but almost imperceptible honey . No, it's not brisket, but that's the point. I'm not trying to be inconsistent, but I feel like if you're going to spend the money and go to the trouble of braising a cut of meat for more than three hours, I might be the best guy. And I think ribs are the best type: I think they are more accessible, affordable, and available year-round. (These recipes live forever, you know).

Performance: 8 to 10 servings

Total time: 4 hours plus seasoning

Ingredients

5 pounds bone-in ribs, at least 1 1/2 inch thick, cut into individual bone portions (or 3 1/2 to 4 pounds boneless, at least 1 1/2 inch thick)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil

2 large yellow onions, quartered

2 garlic heads, cut in half crosswise

3 tablespoons of honey

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup soy sauce or tamari

4 cups chicken, beef or vegetable broth

4 sprigs of thyme

2 cups parsley, leaves and stems, finely chopped

1/2 bunch of chives, finely chopped

Flaky sea salt

3 lemons, cut in half, to squeeze

Addresses

1. Season ribs with salt and pepper at least 1 hour (at room temperature) and up to 48 hours (covered and refrigerated) in advance.

2. Heat the oven to 300 degrees. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Working in batches, brown the short ribs until they are golden on both sides flat large, 4-6 minutes per side. Transfer the short ribs to a large plate or cutting board and drain all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the pot. Discard the remaining fat. Repeat with the remaining ribs. Drain all the fat from the pot and clean carefully. (No need to wash, just get rid of burned pieces.)

3. In the same pot over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and add the onions and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions and garlic turn a little color, 4 to 5 minutes. Add honey and cook, stirring until it starts to bubble furiously, turning a darker amber brown and sticking to the bottom of the pot as it cooks.

4. Add vinegar and soy sauce and, with a wooden spoon or spatula, scrape the pieces into the bottom of the pot. Simmer and cook to halve, 5 to 8 minutes. Add the broth and thyme, and simmer. Season with salt and pepper and add the ribs again, bone-side up, making sure they are as submerged in that braising liquid as possible. Cover the pot and place it in the oven. Do not look at it or remove the cap for 3 hours. (Nothing bad will happen, I promise.)

5. After 3 hours, check the short ribs; They should be extremely tender and almost crumbling, almost with the wavy texture of a baked custard or jelly. (If not, continue to grill another 20 to 30 minutes.) Remove from the oven.

6. At this stage, you can remove the lid and carefully skim off as much fat as possible. Increase the oven temperature to 425 degrees and return the pot to the oven, uncovered, so that the ribs brown slightly above and thicken the steaming liquid a bit, another 35 to 45 minutes. (Alternatively, you can remove the ribs from the oven, allow them to cool to room temperature, and place them in the refrigerator overnight. When ready to serve, remove them from the refrigerator and scrape the solidified fat off the top layer with a spoon. Return the short ribs, covered, to 325 degree oven until completely hot, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove lid and increase temperature to 425 degrees, and continue cooking, uncovered, so ribs brown slightly over and Reduce the stew, another 35 to 45 minutes.)

7. Meanwhile, combine parsley and chives in a small bowl and season with flaky salt.

8. Remove the short ribs from the oven and serve directly from the pot or transfer them to a shallow bowl or plate with high sides, spreading the liquid to stew. Squeeze the lemons, allowing the juice to season the braising liquid. Sprinkle with the parsley mixture before serving.

Tips:

While my preference is almost always boneless for any cut of meat, this recipe will also work with boneless ribs. (And a brisket, if necessary: ​​add an hour to the cook time for a 4-pound brisket.)

If you're low on lemon, oranges can step in for that last hit of acidity and shine. If those aren't an option, a little vinegar will do the trick.

Black and white ice cream bar

This is selfish, but after cooking a full meal and eating a plate of ribs, the last thing I want is cake, no matter how flourless or chocolate free. But do you know what I want? Ice cream, preferably drizzled with sweet and sour chocolate sauce that hardens on contact (magic shell!) And salty, creamy, and nutty caramel. While this is a great thing for any number of people, I can speak from personal experience that you don't need to have anyone at the table (or in your home) to enjoy it. A personal ice cream is one of life's greatest pleasures, the first day of denim jacket weather and going to bed before 9 p.m.

Performance: 8 to 12 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the crispy chocolate sauce:

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, 60% to 72%, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 cup coconut oil

Kosher salt

For the tahini candy:

1/2 cup of sugar

2/3 cup tahini

Kosher salt

At your service:

2 pints of vanilla ice cream

Halvah, crumbled

Cocoa beans, chopped chocolate, roasted sesame seeds

Flaky sea salt

Addresses

1. Prepare the chocolate sauce: Combine the chocolate and coconut oil in a medium bowl and place it in a small saucepan with just boiling water.

2. Melt, stirring occasionally, until smooth, and get an incredibly shiny chocolate sauce. (Alternatively, microwave in 30 second increments until sauce is shiny and smooth.) Season with salt and reserve.

3. Prepare the tahini caramel: heat half the sugar in a medium to medium saucepan. Once the sugar begins to melt and liquefy, gently stir the sugar with a wooden spoon or heat resistant spatula until it is a nice golden brown color, 2 to 4 minutes. (You want this to happen slowly to avoid the risk of burns.)

4. Spread remaining sugar on top and cook until all sugar is completely liquefied and dark amber, like a good maple syrup, for 2 to 3 minutes.

5. Slowly add 2/3 cup water, being careful not to add it all at once or the sugar will stick. Then add the tahini, mixing to mix well. Bring everything to a simmer, season with salt and remove from the heat.

6. To serve, pour the sauces (both will be spoonable or pourable at room temperature, without the need to heat them) over scoops of ice cream to satisfy your wants, needs, and desires. Top with any combination of crumbled halvah, cocoa beans, chopped chocolate, toasted sesame seeds, flaky salt, or anything else you want in your ice cream right now.