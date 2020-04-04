Alcohol sales surge during coronavirus pandemic, report says – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Alcohol sales have skyrocketed as more people stay home and bars remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to market research firm Nielsen, US sales of alcoholic beverages increased 55 percent in the week ending March 21.

Sales of spirits such as tequila, gin, and premixed cocktails increased 75 percent compared to the same period last year.

Wine sales increased 66 percent, while beer sales increased 42 percent, according to the report.

Most sales were online orders compared to in-store sales. Online alcohol sales increased 243 percent, Nielsen reported.

Danelle Kosmal, Nielsen's vice president, suspects that growth rates peaked that week when people loaded their pantries before state orders to stay home went into effect.

