Air Quality Officials Urge Bay Area to Avoid Wood Burning During COVID-19 Pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District advised residents on Friday to avoid burning wood during the new coronavirus outbreak to protect local air quality.

Burning firewood is not illegal, according to the district, and there is currently no regional order prohibiting the use of fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, or wood burning stoves.

However, wood smoke can include fine particles and substances that are particularly harmful to children, the elderly, and people with respiratory illnesses.

Fine particles in smoke can stress our respiratory and immune systems at a time when we are all especially concerned about staying healthy, "said Air District Executive Director Jack Broadbent." Be aware of your neighbors, especially the most vulnerable : preserving good air quality will help everyone in this difficult time. "

The district does not expect poor air quality in the Bay Area in the immediate future, but wood smoke can cause adverse effects in localized areas.

"Now is the time to be very considerate of people with asthma or respiratory illness," said Air District Health Officer Judith Cutino. "Smoke impairs our lung function and immunity when we can least afford it."

