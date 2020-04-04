After their fraudulent wedding, a friend tries again – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Our glitzy friend is getting married (again), really, this time. Her first wedding was an extravagant adventure, complete with a destination bachelor party, a destination wedding at a luxurious resort, expensive bottles, everything works.

We gave him a considerable gift in addition to our excessive travel expenses.

When the unhappy couple broke up, after three tumultuous years, we discovered that they were never married at all!

These two successful attorneys analyzed their relationship and decided not to present the marriage license. They would say they were putting it off, hoping their relationship would improve to a point where the marriage was less risky, but it never got there.

They certainly blew up the 60-day window to present the license, but never returned any gifts.

Now our friend is engaged to a new woman. Really, your bachelor party and your wedding will be in fabulous destinations and will require huge expenses.

We plan to give the couple a modest gift.

We cannot help but feel that some injustice has been committed, although we are not sure what. He didn't even send us a gift for our wedding. Is it insignificant to consider all this in the past?

– Witness

Dear witness: Your friend's sense of entitlement is … impressive. However, if you don't like the way this wedding is structured, you don't have to participate in it. Being invited to a great show does not compel a person to attend.

I hope you said what you think (to him and his "girlfriend,quot;) when you found out that his former quirk was a scam, and I wonder if you like or respect him enough to continue to have a close relationship with him.

