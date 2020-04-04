After their fraudulent wedding, a friend tries again – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLff8f8776e7563694c74401556b54226876%

Dear Amy: Our glitzy friend is getting married (again), really, this time. Her first wedding was an extravagant adventure, complete with a destination bachelor party, a destination wedding at a luxurious resort, expensive bottles, everything works.

We gave him a considerable gift in addition to our excessive travel expenses.

When the unhappy couple broke up, after three tumultuous years, we discovered that they were never married at all!

These two successful attorneys analyzed their relationship and decided not to present the marriage license. They would say they were putting it off, hoping their relationship would improve to a point where the marriage was less risky, but it never got there.

They certainly blew up the 60-day window to present the license, but never returned any gifts.

Now our friend is engaged to a new woman. Really, your bachelor party and your wedding will be in fabulous destinations and will require huge expenses.

We plan to give the couple a modest gift.

We cannot help but feel that some injustice has been committed, although we are not sure what. He didn't even send us a gift for our wedding. Is it insignificant to consider all this in the past?

– Witness

Dear witness: Your friend's sense of entitlement is … impressive. However, if you don't like the way this wedding is structured, you don't have to participate in it. Being invited to a great show does not compel a person to attend.

I hope you said what you think (to him and his "girlfriend,quot;) when you found out that his former quirk was a scam, and I wonder if you like or respect him enough to continue to have a close relationship with him.

It must be tempting to punish him for his past behavior, but it is important to remember that he is not the only person participating in this wedding. It should be presumed that his girlfriend is innocent (until proven to be equally cowardly).

If you attend, a modest gift is required. If you do not attend, you are out of danger.

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been married for almost seven years. He has seven sisters (he is the only man in the family). He has a sister who should always be the center of attention at family gatherings.

Is very annoying! She always has to mention the expensive family trips she has planned for the summer, and she always brags about how good it is, as if to say, "Wouldn't you like your husband to be as wealthy as mine?"

She acts like a spoiled and spoiled teenager.

I'd like to scream and tell him to shut up! If I sit down with one of her other sisters, she gets into our conversation because she's "assuming,quot; that I'm talking about her.

I go to these meetings for my husband's sake and for our son to spend time with his cousins.

Should I sit in a corner and not talk to anyone, so I don't get bitten by the "poisonous snake,quot;?

confused

Dear confused: If your sister-in-law acts like a bratty teenager, then perhaps you should treat her as such. My preferred technique is to remember that I am an adult. Sometimes reacting is feeding the snake.

You should practice behaving in a way that seems mature, detached, and generally neutral. Be aware that your body language can betray tension, so try not to squeeze when you find it.

In a family as large as this, it should be easy enough to avoid your sister-in-law. You should strive to strike up positive conversations with your other family members at these gatherings. Never gossip about this sister-in-law with her brothers, even if they invite you to throw her the trash, the rules of the brotherhood dictate that they can criticize her, but you cannot.

Dear Amy: "Stepmother to be,quot; shared her concerns that her future teenage stepson wouldn't do some little things around the house, like "pushing his chair after dinner."

This made the hair on the back of my neck stand on end. Thank you for this phrase: "I should ask him to choose ways to contribute, to be easy on him when he falls apart, and to give him credit when he does it right."

I had a stepmother when I was her age, and I felt like she only realized when I was wrong!

stepson

Dear stepson: The whole "step,quot; relationship is a long game. Yes, positive reinforcement is vital.

