Adult with Conditions Underlying Health Conditions & # 39; Seventh Death of COVID-19 in Tarrant County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Tarrant County Public Health confirmed that another resident, an adult male from Fort Worth, died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja said the patient had underlying health problems.

He declined to provide further details, citing HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information. "We express our deepest condolences to the family, and this is a grim reminder to everyone that we are seeing an increase in disease activity in our community," said Taneja.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

"We want Tarrant County residents to continue to consider basic preventive measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses," said Taneja.

These include:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. If you have trouble breathing or a persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the information line at 817-248-6299.

COVID-19 has now spread to more than 180 countries.

