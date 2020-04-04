Actress and author Patricia Bosworth killed by coronavirus

Scott Wintrow / Getty Images
Another legend has passed away due to Coronavirus.
Hollywood actress turned author Patricia Bosworth died Thursday after suffering from pneumonia caused by COVID-19, Bosworth's stepdaughter Fia Hatsav saying The New York Times on Friday.
She was 86 years old.
Besides talking to him NYTFia took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news about the beloved author.
"This terrible virus has taken my vibrant, talented and loving stepmother, Patricia Bosworth," the publication began. "You can read about her in all the news articles … But for us she was Patti and Grandma Patti."
"She was a humble, loving and compassionate person. She adopted us and we adopted her in return," the message continued. "She was part of our family, in every way. She loved my children and treasured being her grandmother, it meant everything to her."
Fia also spoke about how loving Patricia was and how much she loved and respected her father and birth mother.
"She honored my late father Tom Palumbo, publishing a book of his incredible professional photographs. She honored my Mother's memory by including her images of her. She knew he was her muse and respected their relationship, "explained Fia." Her relationship with my father was so loving, caring, and artistically collaborative. She was very inspiring and supportive of him. "
Despite being a wonderful person in the family, Fia noted that Patricia was a "fiercely independent,quot; woman … even when she started to get sick.
"She was mad at me because I was so worried about her! It was terribly difficult not to be with her in her final days, but the nurses and doctors said she was communicating with her powerful pen," the message read. "I am so proud of her bravery! I have been talking to her amazing friends, who loved her so much! Many of them have adopted me now. I am full of thanks for meeting Patti and having her in my life."
The 86-year-old star was best known for her biographies of her Hollywood colleagues, which included Montgomery Clift, Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda and others.
Some of her main acting roles include The Patty Duke Show, Kraft Theater, Naked city Y The Nun's Story.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
