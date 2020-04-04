Actress and author Patricia Bosworth killed by coronavirus

Another legend has passed away due to Coronavirus.

Hollywood actress turned author Patricia Bosworth died Thursday after suffering from pneumonia caused by COVID-19, Bosworth's stepdaughter Fia Hatsav saying The New York Times on Friday.

She was 86 years old.

Besides talking to him NYTFia took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news about the beloved author.

"This terrible virus has taken my vibrant, talented and loving stepmother, Patricia Bosworth," the publication began. "You can read about her in all the news articles … But for us she was Patti and Grandma Patti."

"She was a humble, loving and compassionate person. She adopted us and we adopted her in return," the message continued. "She was part of our family, in every way. She loved my children and treasured being her grandmother, it meant everything to her."

Fia also spoke about how loving Patricia was and how much she loved and respected her father and birth mother.