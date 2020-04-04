Abhimanyu Dassani talks about life during self-quarantine

Abhimanyu Dassani has been keeping up with his life inside since the closure began. Home workouts, delicious food prepared by his mother, Bhagyashree, and just taking time off from hectic life, Abhimanyu is trying to stay positive and be productive during this time. By catching up with these newcomers, we discover what their life is like in the days of COVID 19. Read carefully …

How have you kept yourself busy during the quarantine period?

I keep myself busy with workouts in the morning. I post my training videos on social media. In this way, people can be motivated to carry out physical activities. Since there is nowhere to go and nothing to do, you stop taking care of yourself. You end up eating unnecessarily when you are bored. This is a time when you can work on qualities like patience and discipline. It is difficult, but growth always comes in difficult times. Only when you are uncomfortable do you evolve. It is a great challenge. Rather than rushing back into our lives, we must first assess what we want to rush into.

How do you stay away from negative thoughts after reading all the depressing news about the pandemic?

I immediately delete most of the videos and messages I receive about the virus unless it is from an extremely credible source. Also, we are not monks. Therefore, we will have negative thoughts no matter how hard we try. It's okay to feel bored, it's okay to be frustrated, it's okay to feel caged. But you can introspect what you can do with that anger. Take advantage of that frustration in something positive. I think meditation is great. However, I have not been able to take advantage of that. Even if you do it for five minutes in the morning and in the afternoon, it's a great way to calm down. Reading is also good.

What exercise regimen can be followed at home without gym equipment?

There are numerous ways to exercise, which do not require gym equipment. In fact, the stories I post on Instagram have no team. All you need is some space and discipline to wear your workout clothes. You can do basic things like suryanamaskar, crunches, and stretching. If you want to take it to a higher level, simply fill two bottles with water and use them as weights. You can change the routine, assigning one day each to the upper body and lower body and one day to cardiovascular exercises.

That sounds simple and doable …

People send me a message saying that my training posts give them a sense of direction. It is difficult to motivate yourself to do this, especially in times when there is nothing to do or nowhere to go. I received a message from a lady who said that her husband had been promising her for a year that he would exercise with her. But he only started doing it from the last two weeks after my stories. You have already seen great results. It feels good that I can help someone through this chaos. Chaos or calm, depends on how you perceive it.

What should you eat to be healthy and fit?

Eat simple and basic things like green vegetables. Avoid sugar, fried foods, and soft drinks, as these things make you lethargic. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. It is the most surprising thing, at least three or four liters of water per day. Recharge your skin; makes you shine It also keeps you healthy and fit during a time like this. Especially lemon water, which gives you high immunity.

Some more and what not to do …

Sleep patterns can change as you don't have to get up in the morning to work. Try to stay disciplined. Join online classes. Help with errands around the house. Support your siblings, parents, grandparents … Clean your room. Mess up your closet. Doing basic work keeps you in touch with your roots. Little things like making bed after you wake up can make you feel like you've accomplished something. So you're in a better mood and then you can achieve something else. It is a chain reaction. It gives you happiness. Leave the external work to the authorities and organizations that are equipped for that. We need to stay home and do our part for ourselves and for those who are at home.

One last tip …

Keep happy. There will be riots, including economic effects. I hope that when the blockade ends, people don't go crazy and start parading through the streets and ruin the system. It should be an organized path back to society. Pollution seems a lot under control. The garden outside my house looks much better now. We should keep these things in mind when we return to the world we left behind.