AB de Villiers: Sporting Genius: From Wonder Boy to Cricket Superstar | Cricket News

Nasser Hussain discovers how AB de Villiers turned from a child prodigy on the school playgrounds to a superstar in international cricket

AB de Villiers is a sports genius.

Cricket is his greatest skill: who can forget his record of 162 66-ball runs against the West Indies at the 2015 Cricket World Cup?

But he's also an expert in other sports as Nasser Hussain discovered in our three-part series, filmed a few years ago in AB's native South Africa.

With the coronavirus stopping live cricket, we're rerunning our show at De Villiers for the next three Saturdays on skysports.com, so you can marvel at his talent, hear him talk about his career, see his hitting tips, and see what It happened when Nasser faced AB in golf and tennis!

In the first part, Journey to the top – that you can see in the video at the top of the page – Nasser discovers how De Villiers turned from a child prodigy on the school playgrounds to a superstar in international cricket.

De Villiers performs his batting drills at SuperSport Park in Centurion

Despite his hitting tips at SuperSport Park in Centurion, De Villiers reflects on his first trip to the ground and how, although he always wanted to play sports on the big stage, "never in his wildest dreams,quot; did he expect to play cricket on his land native

Explaining his processes in the fold, AB encourages each hitter to be unique, but also emphasizes the importance of head position, and how hitting a ball with a stump in training helps him focus on playing the ball late, and why he prefers short, sharp ball exercises in match intensity.

De Villiers 'former cricket coach at school, Deon Botes, tells how AB's trip showed him that a star was brewing, while we also learn about De Villiers' competitive rivalry and then a strong friendship with the former captain. South African Faf du Plessis.

AB then explains how his South African debut against England came about, after a brief stint in Northern Ireland, when an impressive Proteas career began.