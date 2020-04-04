A look at the latest updates on COVID-19 – Up News Info

As of Saturday, the number of people in Colorado who died from the new coronavirus increased to 126 people.

Governor Jared Polis also gave an update on the need for more fans across the state.

Proponents say the city of Denver also needs to do more to protect the homeless population from the spread of the coronavirus. As of now, Denver does not have a documented strategy to stop the spread of the virus among people who are homeless.

The world of sports is on hold and it is not known when things will return to normal. Friday was a reminder of this, as Coors Field and the surrounding blocks seemed like a ghost town on a Friday that had been slated for the first day of baseball in Denver.

RELATED: Coors Field is left empty on the annual Rocky Mountain opening day LoDo: "I am heartbroken."

Here's a current update on what we know now a month after COVID-19 started here in Colorado.

Here are the updates for April 3.

