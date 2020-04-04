70-year-old woman shot in the head crashes car while driving home from Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 70-year-old woman crashed into a railing after being shot in the head while driving in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning.

At 11:42 a.m. On April 1, Fort Worth police patrol officers responded to a major car accident at 2900 West Loop 820 South, where a black Toyota Camry reportedly veered off the road toward the median before colliding with a railing.

It was discovered during the investigation that the driver, Julia Gregor, was returning home from work when she was shot in the head. Investigators believe it was shot by a passing motorist.

Police said surveillance footage and witness information suggest additional vehicles were operating near the black Camry in the area at the time of the shooting.

The department is currently requesting information to identify the driver of a white SUV who may have witnessed the murder.

Anyone with information about this homicide should call 817-392-4338 or send an email to thomas.o’[email protected]