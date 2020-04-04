7 Dallas firefighters test positive for COVID-19, 50 quarantined – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Seven Dallas firefighters tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Saturday.

More than 50 firefighters are also in quarantine.

This occurs just two days after the Dallas Police Department announced its sixth positive case of the virus.

