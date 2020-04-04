50 Cent Slowly Accuses Of Abusing Ashanti's Sister After She Shows Serious Injury

Instagram

Kenashia & # 39; Shia & # 39; Douglas shares on his Instagram account a video that includes images of her covered in blood with broken teeth to celebrate her 31st birthday.

50 cents he's rekindled his flesh with the hip-hop artist Slowbucks. It all started later AshantiKenashia "Shia" Douglas' sister shared on Instagram a video of her terrible injuries from an abusive relationship to celebrate her 31st birthday.

In the video, she put all the transformative moments in her life, from the day she was born until she turned 31. However, after the one minute mark, things took a darker turn. Images of her wearing a black eye and a bloody face with broken teeth appeared on the screen as she talked about how experiences change as they age.

"Our experiences begin to shape our realities. Here, we learn about pain, isolation, sacrifice and anguish," he said out loud. "Yet these experiences, no matter how bad, how painful, ugly, dark, beautiful, are threads that together wove our history and shaped our purpose. They rekindle our passion and remind us of who we should be divinely."

Shia did not mention names in her clip, leading people to speculate that the abuse was committed by her ex-boyfriend Slowbucks. Among those who think the same is Fiddy, who, unsurprisingly, did not keep his opinion to himself. The "Power"Star shared the video on her own account and added in the caption:" What's wrong, boy, hitting that girl like that? "

Slowbucks has not replied to Fiddy yet.

Slowbucks and Shia dated for a few years before getting engaged in 2016. In an interview, she talked about how strong their relationship was even after the industry drama, including her fight with Fiddy. "I don't think any real woman allows anything to hinder their relationship," he said at the time. "If it is a real relationship and love and everything else is authentic, then nothing can hinder your relationship. Only death."

It is unknown when Slowbucks and Shia left him, though some believe it was between 2018-2019.