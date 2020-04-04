50 Cent shares his thoughts on Drake's son Adonis with these photos: some say he's casting shadows, but Porsha Williams thinks otherwise

Drake recently made many headlines, as the Canadian rapper showed photos of his son, Adonis, to the public for the first time.

However, even though many were in love with the adorable "In My Feelings,quot; performer baby she shares with Sophie Brussaux, many people were amazed at the fact that the 2-year-old boy had bright blue eyes and blonde hair. . .

Surprisingly, Drake's side of the story was not defended by anyone else, but 50 Cent himself and lyricist "In the Club,quot; were quick to clear up the confusion with a new Instagram plugin.

See this post on Instagram Viv "Vivons heureux, vivons caches,quot; … mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d & # 39; amour, by garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, in ressortira tous plus forts. King Thanking God every day for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish you all very much, stay safe and positive, sending many positive vibes to the world mundo. PS: all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired … but Adonis's parents are really blonde 😱😂 A post shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophieknowsbetter) on March 30, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. PDT

The rapper, whose social media activity generally consists primarily of pranking posts about other people, shared an image showing both Drake's mother Sandra Graham, who is also blonde and blue-eyed, as well as Adonis.

In the image, the similarities between the grandmother and the grandson were quite remarkable, and Fifty titled her post accordingly with the explanation: “Drake had his mother as a real granddaughter, his genes are strong. I bet she's so happy he looks like her. "

Porsha Williams said to the rapper, "This was a sweet post." One person said to Porsha, "The shadow is very obvious." Another commenter stated: “But you missed the sister shadow. She also left Degrassi. I get it @ 50cent. 😂😂😂😂 "

This person wrote: "Still cast a pinch of shadow 🤣". Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, delighted his 64 million followers on Instagram with a pair of photos of his only son, which the 33-year-old musician shared earlier in the week.

In the long title of his post, Drake advised his numerous fans to laugh more, but reminded them that "tears can also be a powerful release,quot; and put aside any judgment.

He wrote: “What is most important to you right now is connecting to your own inner light. This will create the largest opening of all. Trust that you have all the inner power to make this happen, and to do so, connect with the people and things that bring you so much joy. When the mind begins to think too much or fear, immediately shift your attention to something bright. It doesn't matter what happened in the past or what happens around us now; You can always choose to break free from the wheel of suffering and panic and open yourself up. We are powerful protesters, so once you choose to instantly shift your consciousness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be aware, especially at this time, of fears from others, and recognize that not everything should be contained by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Put aside any judgment you may have about it. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded, ask for help and it will show up. It all comes down to intention, and although there are conflicting energies surrounding us, you MUST KNOW … It will rebuild. But for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart, and that is your best gift. It's impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you change the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to help you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends, and I can't wait for the joyous day when we can all get together. Until then, please keep the lights on.

The rapper concluded by saying that he misses his family and friends and that he couldn't wait to be reunited with them.



