50 Cent: One of my enemies is accused of hitting Ashanti's sister!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper 50 Cent is speaking out about allegations that one of these enemies, entertainment and fashion connoisseur Windsor "Slow Bucks,quot; Lubin assaulted Ashanti's sister, MTO News reported.

Ashanti and her sister Shia took to Instagram yesterday and posted a video suggesting that Shia was assaulted in a previous relationship. Ashanti even showed graphic images of her sisters' bruises. Here is the video, we warn you that it contains GRAPHIC content.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here