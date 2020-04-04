50 Cent: One of my enemies is accused of hitting Ashanti's sister!

Rapper 50 Cent is speaking out about allegations that one of these enemies, entertainment and fashion connoisseur Windsor "Slow Bucks,quot; Lubin assaulted Ashanti's sister, MTO News reported.

Ashanti and her sister Shia took to Instagram yesterday and posted a video suggesting that Shia was assaulted in a previous relationship. Ashanti even showed graphic images of her sisters' bruises. Here is the video, we warn you that it contains GRAPHIC content.

Once the video was leaked, people began to speculate that the man who beat Shia was her lifelong boyfriend and ex-girlfriend Slow Bucks.

Slow Bucks and 50 Cent are enemies. The two fell apart a few years ago, when Slow made derogatory comments about 50 during an interview.

That was a big mistake. Because 50 later supposedly made Slowbucks jump on stage, in the middle of a 50 Cent concert, and in front of 50,000 fans.

Slowbucks was publicly embarrassed and his career began to spiral downward after the conflict with the 50s.

And you know 50, he is not willing to remove the neck of his enemies.

Last night 50 Cent comments on the allegations that Slow may have beaten Shia. His comment has since gone viral. Look: