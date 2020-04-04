5 Seconds of Summer Wins Race Against Dua Lipa to Top UK Albums Chart

Interscope records

The band & # 39; She Looks So Perfect & # 39; Dominates the album chart across the pond with his new album & # 39; Calm & # 39 ;, beating & # 39; Future Nostalgia & # 39; of the successful & # 39; IDGAF & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

5 seconds of summer have hit Dua Lipa to number one in a knife-edged battle of UK album charts.

Australian pop rockers' new record "Calm" recorded just 550 more sales than Dua's sophomore collection "Future Nostalgia" to beat the Official Graphics Company's recap on Friday, April 3, 2020.

It is the band's second number one British album after "Sounds Good Feels Good" in 2015.

Third is the collaboration of British rappers. Skepta, Chip and Young Adz, Insomnia, with Weekend& # 39; After Hours & # 39; at four and Lewis Capaldi"Divinely uninspired to a hellish expanse" completing the top five.

The best-selling song of the year so far, The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" returns to the top of the singles chart for a third stint at number one, playing San JuanThe "Roses" are reduced to two.

There's also solace for Dua Lipa after missing the album chart crown as she has two tracks in the top five of the singles, with "Physical" and "Don & # 39; t Start Now" climbing to three and four respectively , in front of Joel Corry& # 39; Lonely & # 39 ;, which slides from one place to five.