430,000 people have traveled from China to the US USA Since the coronavirus appeared

"I was surprised at how lazy the whole process was," said Andrew Wu, 31, who landed at Los Angeles International Airport on a flight from Beijing on March 10. "The guy I spoke to read a list of questions, and he didn't seem interested in verifying anything."

Sabrina Fitch, 23, flew from China to the Kennedy International Airport in New York on March 23. She and the 40 passengers more or less had their temperature taken twice while en route and were asked to fill out forms about their travel and health, she said. .

"In addition to looking at our passports, they did not interrogate us as they normally interrogate us," said Fitch, who had been teaching English in China. “So it was kind of weird, because everyone expected otherwise, where you get a lot of questions. But once we filled out the little health form, nobody really cared. "

In January, before the overhaul was done, there were more than 1,300 direct passenger flights from China to the United States, according to VariFlight and two US companies, MyRadar and FlightAware. Some 381,000 travelers flew directly from China to the United States that month, about a quarter of whom were Americans, according to data from the International Trade Administration of the Department of Commerce.

In addition, countless others arrived from China on itineraries that first stopped in another country. While actual passenger counts for indirect passengers were not available, Sofia Boza-Holman, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, said they represented about a quarter of China's travelers. The restrictions, he added, reduced all passengers in the country by approximately 99 percent.

Trump issued his first virus-related travel restrictions on January 31, a day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency. In a presidential proclamation, he prohibited foreign citizens from entering the country if they had been in China in the past two weeks. The order exempted U.S. citizens, green card holders, and their non-citizen relatives, exceptions flatly recognized as necessary to allow residents to return home and prevent families from separating. It did not apply to flights from Hong Kong and Macao.