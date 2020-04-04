4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Anza – Up News Info Los Angeles

ANZA (CBSLA) – A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Anza in southern California on Friday night.

The earthquake occurred at 6:56 p.m. approximately 11 miles east-southeast of Anza and at a depth of more than six miles, according to the US Geological Survey. USA

The tremor was felt as far north as Silverlake and there were reports of tremors in Indio and Palm Desert.

Five smaller earthquakes were reported in the vicinity shortly after including a magnitude-3.7 and a magnitude-3.6.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.