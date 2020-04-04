& # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39; stars in an online watch party

Paramount pictures

Cast members of the family movie team up with director Jeff Fowler and invite fans to a virtual observation party on social media amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Sonic the Hedgehog"stars Ben schwartz Y Lee Majdoub He helped give his movie a video-on-demand sales boost on Friday, March 3, 2020 by hosting a virtual party with fans.

The actors teamed up with the film's director Jeff Fowler to share behind-the-scenes secrets and tales on set on Fandango's Twitter page as they watched the newly released VOD movie on FandangoNOW.

"Join me @fowltown and @LeeMajdoub for a #SonicMovie live party on @Twitter today at 4 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. ET," Ben wrote on Twitter. "We will start the movie together and then tweet with the #SonicWatchParty hashtag."

The trio shared personal photos from the film's making and clips as fans chatted, mostly talking about their love for Fowler's movie, which he also starred in. James Marsden Y Jim Carrey.

The hit movie premiered on the video-on-demand service on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, and is expected to be among the most requested movies this weekend to watch at home.