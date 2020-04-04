& # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39 ;: how binge see before the end of the series on Tuesday

"I feel this, like a deep feeling of fear." Why? Because on Tuesday night, unfortunately, we will say goodbye to the Roses.

If you don't know who David, Alexis, Moira and Johnny Rose are, well, pity. In. You.

"Schitt & # 39; s Creek,quot;, the brainchild of Eugene and Dan Levy's father and son team (who play Johnny and David Rose), is a Canadian comedy about the fall of the super-wealthy Rose family and possibly al end, get to – grace.

Now, before saying, "That doesn't sound remotely correct," why, yes, it is possible to watch "Schitt & # 39; s Creek,quot; before the end of the series.

Here is a quick guide to everything you need to know to look "with the vigor of a wartime radio operator." Oh, and for good measure, "I'm 87 percent behind you."

What exactly is the premise of & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39 ;?

The Rose family, video store mogul Johnny, soap-washing actress Moira, and their two adult children, Alexis and David, end up at Schitt & # 39; s Creek (located somewhere in the United States) after they lose all their money and are forced to move out. the city Johnny bought as a joke for David years ago. With no money, they stay in a small and run-down motel. Over six seasons, the show takes us through the ups and downs of the Roses as they move on in their new lives.

Where do you see & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39; before the end?

Raise a chair, scoop out some jampagne, and get started on Netflix in the United States and Canada for the first five seasons. To watch episodes 1-13 of season 6, flip the switch and head on demand.

The homes of this Emmy-nominated Canadian Screen Award-winning comedy are CBC in Canada and Pop TV in the United States.

How long will it take to see all 80 episodes of & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39 ;?

Now, I know what you are thinking: 80 episodes. I cannot accomplish this feat: "I am really full of meetings, etc."

Well, you will have more than 72 hours to watch approximately 25 hours and 15 minutes of television. Below is a quick breakdown of how long it will take to watch each episode and season. So fasten your seatbelt and remember, "You have to fight back and say, 'I'm ready for this.'"

SEASON NO. Of the episodes EPISODE LENGTHS TOTAL TIME 1 13 21 minutes each 4 hours, 33 minutes two 13 21 minutes each 4 hours, 33 minutes 3 13 21 minutes each 4 hours, 33 minutes 4 4 13 21-25 minutes each 4 hours, 43 minutes 5 5 14 21 minutes each 4 hours, 55 minutes 6 6 13 (more final) 30 minutes each * 6 hours, 30 minutes

* Each episode based on a half-hour production, including commercials; time may fluctuate on demand.

When is the end of the series & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39 ;?

You may be wondering: what happens now that "things are certainly running at a dangerously fast speed,quot;?

Tune in to the ending, of course. The show will end on Tuesday, April 7 from 8 p.m. ET. It can be seen on CBC in Canada and Pop TV, Comedy Central and Logo in the United States. Before "planning to take a pill, cry a little, and fall asleep,quot; after the end, there will be an hour-long special documentary behind the scenes (in the United States, it will only be on Pop TV).