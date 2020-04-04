35-year-old killed after losing control of vehicle, hits post – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Police say a 35-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a pole.

It happened on Friday at 1:55 a.m. when police say the man was in a Chevy Impala traveling east on the Grand River at 14th Street.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad at 312-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.