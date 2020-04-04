2019-20 NHL injury report: who could return if the season resumes?

The NHL season has been on hiatus since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

A likely outcome for many teams if the season is resumed is the return of players who were injured before the season stopped, drastically affecting the playoff push.

For example, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos and St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will now be ready to participate in the 2019-20 season if it is resumed after both underwent major surgeries.

Here is one player from each team that could affect the end of each season for each team.

Anaheim Ducks

Cam Fowler, D

Anaheim's blue line was hit before the season break with Fowler, Erik Gudbranson and Hampus Lindholm all injured.

Fowler suffered a lower body injury on February 17 against Calgary. On March 7, Ducks general manager Bob Murray told The Athletic that Fowler wanted to play, but that they were going to be careful to bring him back to the fold.

He is the Ducks' most productive defender this season with 29 points.

Honorable mention: Erik Gudbranson, D

Arizona Coyotes

Jakob Chychrun, D

Chychrun has been the Coyotes' most consistent defense this season with 26 points, as he was on his way to setting his best mark in games played in one season.

However, the injury error hit Chychrun after he was ruled out with an injury to his lower body. He last played on February 19 against the Dallas Stars.

Chychrun was tagged as week-to-week, but is likely to return when the season resumes, as Arizona is currently four points from a playoff spot.

Honorable mention: Conor Garland, F

Boston Bruins

Torey Krug, D

Krug suffered an upper body injury after playing March 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a game in which he achieved his fifth consecutive season of 40 assists in the game.

Boston listed it day by day, as it missed the next game against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 10 before the season stopped. Krug is an integral part of Boston's power play with a total of 28 points (two goals, 26 assists), making him the league leader among NHL defenders.

Honorable mention: Brandon Carlo, D

Buffalo Sabers

Lawrence Pilut, D

Pilut was dropped from the Sabers final game before the season break due to illness, so he should return when the season resumes. The 24-year-old has played 13 games this season for the Sabers.

The other three players in Buffalo's injury report, forwards Tage Thompson and Vladimir Sobotka and defender Matt Hunwick, have been ruled out for the season.

Calgary Flames

Travis Hamonic, D

Injured since February 8, Hamonic has been rehabilitating with an undisclosed injury. According to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960, Hamonic first practiced on March 7 since he suffered the injury.

Hamonic also told the media on March 10 that he expected to return to the lineup on March 12, the day the NHL season ended.

Before getting injured, Hamonic had 12 points in 50 games and had a Corsi Against rating of 100 with Mark Giordano, the seventh best defensive pairing in the Flames this season, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Honorable mention: Noah Hanifin, D

Carolina Hurricanes

Dougie Hamilton, D

Hamilton was having a Norris Trophy-type season before falling to a fractured fibula on January 16. The team had hopes of returning in early April, but with the season on hold, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind & # 39; Amour told reporters he could return if the season resumes.

The 26-year-old defender recorded 40 points in 47 games and was approaching his total total of 50 points set in 2016-17 with Calgary Flames.

Hamilton, along with the addition of Sami Vatanen, who has not yet played a game with Carolina, could propel the Hurricanes back to the Stanley Cup playoffs as they sit in the bubble.

Honorable mention: Sami Vatanen, D

Chicago Blackhawks

Adam Boqvist, D

The rookie defender suffered a concussion on March 8 against the St. Louis Blues after taking a hit from Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist.

Chicago's first-round team in 2018 added 13 points (four goals, nine assists) this season with Corsi's 47.4 percent percentage, ranking sixth among the team's defenders.

If he recovers, Boqvist will help a slim Chicago blue line with Calvin de Haan and Brent Seabrook for the season.

Honorable mention: Drake Caggiula, F

Colorado avalanche

Mikko Rantanen, F

Nathan MacKinnon might have been the choice here, but he was scheduled to be gone a week or two after suffering a lower body injury on March 9.

Rantanen has been out of the lineup since February 17 with an upper body injury. Head coach Jared Bednar told reporters on March 11 that the 23-year-old winger could return to the team's family home Until March 17.

The former first-round pick was recovering from his second major injury after missing 16 games earlier this season with an injury to his lower body. Despite all injuries, Rantanen has posted 41 points in 42 games this season.

Honorable mention: Nathan MacKinnon, F

Columbus Blue Jackets

Seth Jones, D

Jones was expected to leave during the season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured ankle on February 11. The timeline given was eight to 10 weeks.

Now, Columbus may win back one of his best defenders in the fold for his playoff push. At the time of the season break, the Blue Jackets sat in second place in the Eastern Conference wildcards.

Jones has the team's second-best Corsi percentage (14.5) and would put together one of the best defensive pairings in the league with Zach Werenski.

Honorable mention: Oliver Bjorkstrand, F

Dallas Stars

Alexander Radulov, F

Radulov was the lone star in the latest injury report after being on the disease list. According to the team, Radulov was Tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) with negative results.

He last played on March 5 against Nashville before missing the team's last two games before the season break. The 33-year-old winger ranks fourth on the team with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists).

Detroit Red Wings

Filip Zadina, F

Like Seth Jones, Zadina was out for the long haul with a fractured ankle. The 2018 first-round team was in the midst of its first full NHL season, having last played on February 1.

According to MLar.com's Ansar Khan on March 11, Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said he was hoping that I would return the following week.

In what is a lost season, Detroit would love to get Zadina back for more NHL experience before entering her third season. In 28 games this season, Zadina recorded 15 points (eight goals, seven assists).

Honorable mention: Justin Abdelkader, F

Edmonton Oilers

Mike Green, D

After playing in just two games with the Oilers on February 25 and 26, Green suffered an MCL sprain that caused him to lose three to four weeks. Head coach Dave Tippett said he expects Green to return if the season resumes.

Edmonton acquired Green from Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline to help bolster his blue line depth for the playoff push.

The Oilers will be happy to win Green back if the season resumes as they seek to consolidate the local ice lead in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Honorable mention: Joakim Nygard, F

Florida Panthers

Brian Boyle, F

The veteran forward was signed by the Panthers just after the NHL season began, adding a much-needed physical presence in the lineup.

Boyle scored 15 points in 39 games before landing on the injury report after the Feb. 1 game against the Canadiens.

Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville said March 9 that he was optimistic about Boyle's return to action for the team's road trip that ended on March 12. Florida paused just outside the playoff spots.

Honorable mention: Sergei Bobrovsky, G

Los Angeles Kings

Jeff Carter, F

The two-time Stanley Cup champion is the only King to appear on the injury report with an injury to his lower body. Carter last played against Winnipeg on February 18 and has scored 17 goals this season.

Kings head coach Todd McLellan was optimistic on March 9 that 35 years would return before the end of the season.

Los Angeles was on a seven-game winning streak before the game stopped, taking on the role of a team that no one wants to face in the stretch.

Minnesota Wild

Carson Soucy, D

The 25-year-old defender is the only wild player on the injury report and is currently recovering from an upper body injury.

In his first full NHL season, Soucy has recorded 14 points in 55 games, starting primarily in the third defensive pairing.

The Wild could use all hands in the deck as Minnesota continues its playoff push in the Wild Card race of the Western Conference.

Montreal Canadiens

Thomas Tartarus, F

On March 10, Canadians announced that Tartarus was out indefinitely with an upper body injury without a schedule for a possible return.

It's been a career year for Tartarus, recording 61 points in 68 games this season. This return from injury would represent the greatest potential for Montreal, but the team's playoff chances are slim as they sit nine points behind the Islanders for second place wildcard.

Honorable mention: Jonathan Drouin, F

Nashville Predators

Dan Hamhuis, D

Hamhuis last played on March 2 against Edmonton, playing just three innings before leaving the game. The next day, the Predators announced that he was day-to-day with an injury to his lower body.

As the only predator in the injury report, Hamhuis has played in 60 games this season. The veteran defender will seek to assist the leaky defense of Nashville, which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed per game (3.10).

New Jersey Devils

Michael McLeod, F

The Devils have two players, McLeod and defender Fredrik Claesson, who were day to day in the injury report with defender Will Butcher out three to four months with torn ligaments in his thumb. Even if the season were to resume in June or July, it would be a tight schedule for Butcher to return.

McLeod has recorded two assists in 12 games this season, as the 2016 first-round pick should be for all systems to disappear after being ruled out with an injury not specified for the March 10 game against the Penguins.

Claesson, who was acquired from Carolina at the Vatanen trade, and McLeod will seek to contribute to the New Jersey home stretch and gain valuable gaming experience if the 2019-20 season is resumed.

Honorable mention: Fredrik Claesson, D

New York Islanders

Josh Bailey, F

The islanders seem to be one of the teams that will earn the most when the season resumes. Bailey is among a handful of islanders who should be ready after the strike ends.

Bailey, who left the March 10 game against the Canucks, is tied for third on the team with 43 points. According to Natural Stat Trick, the 30-year-old forward is seventh on the team in expected goals scored when on the ice (52.2).

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said on March 21 that forward Casey Cizikas and defender Johnny Boychuk will be healthy if the season resumes.

Honorable mention: Casey Cizikas, F

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider, F

Kreider would be one of the biggest names to influence the playoff career. Entering the season break, the Rangers were two points clear of Columbus and Carolina in the Eastern Conference wildcard race.

The 28-year-old forward suffered a broken foot on February 28 and was scheduled to be out for four to six weeks, likely offside for the remainder of the regular season.

Now the Rangers could get one of their best offensive players back (45 points) for the team's last 12 games if the regular season resumes.

Honorable mention: Filip Chytil, F

Ottawa Senators

Mark Borowiecki, D

The senators' assistant captain last played against Arizona when he suffered an ankle injury on February 13. As one of the veterans, he ranks second on the team with 199 hits and 120 blocked shots.

Ottawa ruled out Borowiecki indefinitely with the injury, as he was in the midst of his best offensive season (18 points).

The 30-year-old Ottawa native should return if the season resumes with the team going unemployed on a streak of two straight losses.

Honorable mention: Artem Anisimov, F

Philadelphia Flyers

James van Riemsdyk, F

The Flyers have come out of nowhere to be the league's sixth-best unemployed team in the league and just one point behind Washington Capitals, leader of the Metropolitan Division.

Van Riemsdyk, who has 40 points in 66 games this season, will be a great piece for the Flyers who will recover if the season resumes. On March 5, the Flyers discarded the 30-year-old with a broken right index finger for four to six weeks.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the winger is second on the team in expected individual goals created (18.1). He also leads the team in the high-risk individual opportunities created (105).

Honorable mention: Nolan Patrick, F

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel, F

In the past two seasons, no penguin has scored more goals than Guentzel (60). This season he had 43 points in 39 games played, but suffered a right shoulder injury on December 30 that led to surgery that ended the season.

However, with the season on hiatus and Guentzel receiving four to six months after surgery, there is a clear possibility that he may return if the season is resumed according to general manager Jim Rutherford.

In the previous three playoff appearances in Pittsburgh, Guentzel is second on the team with 43 points just behind Sidney Crosby (49). Guentzel is one of the best playoff artists and would provide a great boost for penguins.

In the previous three playoff appearances in Pittsburgh, Guentzel is second on the team with 43 points just behind Sidney Crosby (49). Guentzel is one of the best playoff artists and would provide a great boost for penguins.

Honorable mention: Zach Aston-Reese, F

San José sharks

Erik Karlsson, D

It is not yet known if the Sharks will bring back Karlsson, who was ruled out for the season on February 15 after undergoing surgery to repair a broken thumb.

Karlsson, who has 40 points in 56 games, was scheduled to be ready for the start of training camp in September. With the season's potential increasing again in July or August, we'll see if it's worth bringing him back for the season's conclusion if he recovers.

San José entered the work stoppage as the NHL's third worst team.

Honorable mention: Logan Couture, F

St. Louis Blues

Vladimir Tarasenko, F

The Blues would get one of the league's top scorers for the playoff. Tarasenko, who only played in 10 games this season, last appeared in one game on October 24 before undergoing shoulder surgery on October 29.

On February 6, Tarasenko skated for the first time since the procedure in hopes of joining the team in the near future.

The season break allows Tarasenko, who had 10 points before his injury, to fully recover and rejoin the team before the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos, F

On November 10, the Lightning were 14-11-3 and seemed to have a hangover from last season's impressive first-round outing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Since then, Tampa Bay has gone 29-10-3 to catapult itself to second place in the Atlantic Division, but on February 29 the team took a hard hit with Stamkos ruled out for six to eight weeks after undergoing Core Muscle Surgery.

Two-time Rocket Trophy winner Richard scored 66 points in 57 games this season and was slated to miss the rest of the regular season and possibly the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

With the season stoppage, Tampa Bay will have a chance to win back its captain for a potentially important career in the playoffs.

Honorable mention: Victor Hedman, D

Toronto Maple Leaves

Jake Muzzin, D

Muzzin suffered a broken hand on February 25 and was scheduled to lose a month. The 31-year-old scored 23 points in 53 games this season.

If the season resumes, the Maple Leafs could be as healthy as possible throughout the season, and defender Ilya Mikheyev also hoped to return. Toronto only has two blueliners playing at least 60 games this season in Tyson Barrie (70) and Justin Holl (68).

This will help aid a leaky defense. According to Natural Stat Trick, Toronto allows 3.13 goals per 60 minutes, which is the sixth worst index in the league.

Honorable mention: Ilya Mikheyev, D

Vancouver Canucks

Jacob Markstrom, G

The Canucks are in the midst of the Western Conference playoff run and the loss of Markstrom could not come at the worst time. Markstrom last played on February 22 and was ruled out for at least two weeks after undergoing a procedure for a lower-body injury.

This season, Markstrom was named an All-Star for the first time in his career with an average of 2.75 goals against and a saving percentage of .918.

Thatcher Demko and Louis Domingue started games in place with the Canucks going 3-5-0 before the March 12 hiatus. If the season resumes, Vancouver will greatly benefit from his return as the Canucks rank in the bottom half of the league in goals allowed per game.

Honorable mention: Chris Tanev, D

Vegas Golden Knights

Max Pacioretty, F

The Golden Knights have returned to normal after Peter DeBoer took over as head coach. Since taking office on January 15, Vegas has had the fourth best NHL record going 15-5-2, catapulting them to the top of the Pacific Division.

However, the Golden Knights lost their leading scorer at Pacioretty with a lower body injury on March 11. It was discarded week by week.

This season, Pacioretty was on his way to setting a personal points record. In the league pause, he had 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists), which placed him one point below the highest 67 points of his career. His Corsi percentage is 63.92, good for second in the NHL among players who have played at least 20 games this season.

If the season resumes, the Golden Knights will have a completely healthy Pacioretty for a deep playoff career.

Honorable mention: Mark Stone, F

Capitals of Washington

The Capitals entered the pause completely healthy and no one is listed in the injury report.

Jets Winnipeg

Bryan Little, F

Little has come out since Nov. 5 after suffering from a perforated eardrum and a concussion. According to NHL.com, Jets head coach Paul Maurice told reporters that there is a possibility that Little may return if the season resumes.

The 13-year veteran only played in seven games this season and underwent surgery on his eardrum on February 15, with a recovery time of three months.

In his career, Little has scored at least 40 points in nine seasons and is the second-highest scorer of all time with 217 goals. Winnipeg has had 324 games of men lost to injuries this season, but it could be dramatically healthier if the season resumes.

Honorable mention: Luca Sbisa, D