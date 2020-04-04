20 fascinating facts about pink

It's been 20 years since we met Pink.

When her debut album You can't take me home arrived on the scene on April 4, 2000, announced the arrival of the greatest rebel in pop music. Executive produced by L.A. Reid and presenting writing and production of, among others, Kenneth "babyface,quot; Edmonds Y Kandi "Future Real housewife"BurrussThe R,amp;B-influenced album included hits like "There You Go,quot;, "Most Girls,quot; and "You Make Me Sick,quot; and peaked at number 26 in the US. USA Billboard 200, with the lead single giving him a Top 10 hit in the Hot 100 on his first at-bat.

While his sound would transform over the years, with Pink bristling with both appearance and sound that Reid insisted at first as he took control and developed the brave dance-pop sound that would become his calling card to Over the years, it became clear from the jump that she was a star. And since its debut, it has only proven itself, selling over 90 million albums worldwide, winning three Grammy Awards, and even taking home the People's Champion Award at E 2019. Awards chosen by the people.

In celebrating two decades of the most outspoken, inclusive, and almost supernaturally athletic stars, take a look at 20 of the most fascinating facts of a career and life like no other.