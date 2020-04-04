20 fascinating facts about pink

It's been 20 years since we met Pink.
When her debut album You can't take me home arrived on the scene on April 4, 2000, announced the arrival of the greatest rebel in pop music. Executive produced by L.A. Reid and presenting writing and production of, among others, Kenneth "babyface,quot; Edmonds Y Kandi "Future Real housewife"BurrussThe R,amp;B-influenced album included hits like "There You Go,quot;, "Most Girls,quot; and "You Make Me Sick,quot; and peaked at number 26 in the US. USA Billboard 200, with the lead single giving him a Top 10 hit in the Hot 100 on his first at-bat.
While his sound would transform over the years, with Pink bristling with both appearance and sound that Reid insisted at first as he took control and developed the brave dance-pop sound that would become his calling card to Over the years, it became clear from the jump that she was a star. And since its debut, it has only proven itself, selling over 90 million albums worldwide, winning three Grammy Awards, and even taking home the People's Champion Award at E 2019. Awards chosen by the people.
In celebrating two decades of the most outspoken, inclusive, and almost supernaturally athletic stars, take a look at 20 of the most fascinating facts of a career and life like no other.
1. born Alecia Moore, the pseudonym Pink was first born out of an embarrassing moment at camp, but then came true as a reference to a Reservoir Dogs character. It's just a nickname that has been following me all my life, "he told CNN in 2001." At first it was a bad thing; Some kids in the camp pulled down my pants and I blushed a lot, and they said, 'Ha ha! Look at her! She is pink! And then the movie Reservoir Dogs He came out and Mr. Pink was the one with the smart mouth, so it happened again. "
2. As a precursor to her days as one of the most acrobatic performers in pop music, she trained as a competitive gymnast for eight years, from 4 to 12 years old.
3. When she was 14, she had already started writing her own songs and had a regular singing concert every Friday night at a Philly club.
4. He also started strong drug experimentation after dropping out of school, surviving an overdose at just 15 years old. "I was a fanatic from 12 to 15 years old. It was like a treat and I was taking all the drugs from the club, selling ecstasy and methamphetamine and special K," she told Weekly entertainment in 2012. Close friend Sekou Harris, Who died of a heroin overdose when they were just 14 years old, finally inspired the 2006 song "Who Knew,quot;.
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
5. In his youth, he worked in fast food. "It was important to my family that I earn my own money. I was a girl who was running through McDonald's. I had a Janet Jackson microphone, I had power," she said. Food and wine in 2017
6. Before going solo, I was a member of various groups, starting with the Middleground band when I was in high school. At 14, she auditioned for the Girl Group's Basic Instinct and won a spot, but they disbanded without posting any material. At age 16, she and two other girls formed the R,amp;B group Choice, which signed with L.A. Reid& # 39; s LaFace Records. No recorded album was ever released, but the song "Key to My Heart,quot; was on the soundtrack for the 1996 movie Kazaam.
7. An obsession with Virgin At a young age, he once made her believe she was the lost daughter of the pop icon. "I have always been the type of person who followed Madonna like a lost puppy. I did not speak to my mother for a year, because I was sure she adopted me. I swore that I was separated from Madonna at birth. She liked the fact that she did what she wanted when she wanted to, "he told MTV in 2000. He won his first talent show singing,quot; Oh Father. "
8. While she made cameos in movies like Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle Y Take it to the GreekHe has also done legitimate acting work over the years. Always credited as Alecia Moore, she began acting with a role in the 2007 horror film Catacombs. In 2011, he voiced Gloria in the animated sequel. Happy Feet Two. Two years later, he received rave reviews for his work on the film. Thanks for sharing, so he shared the top billing with people like Gwyneth Paltrow Y Mark Ruffalo. "Of the entire cast here, the least experienced is pop singer Pink, but she does the best performance in the movie: natural, a little tough, a little shaky. Pink, like Macy Gray in her roles as Lee Daniels, knows instinctively how to behave in front of the camera simply pretending that the camera is not there " Dan Callahan wrote about his performance on RoberEbert.com.
9. Madonna and Janis Joplin It had the greatest impact on her, but she had an impact of her own. Adele Credits taking an early Pink concert as one of the formative moments in his life. "I remember seeing Pink at Brixton Academy," he told Spinner in 2010. "It was the Missundaztood record, so I was about 13 or 14 years old. I had never heard, being in the room, someone sing like this live. Before that, I liked Spice Girls and things like that, and obviously they can't sing. Now I know, "she says." I remember feeling like I was in a wind tunnel, his voice hit me. It was incredible."
Gary Miller / Getty Images
10. Known for her high-flying stunts on her live shows, Pink said. CBS Sunday Morning In 2017, the inspiration for such athletic theatricality came from another legendary pop diva. "I went to a Cher concert and I saw all the dancers, who were doing these amazing silks and I thought, ‘Well why doesn't a singer do that? Why hasn't a singer done this? Why are they having so much fun? "" So he met one of Cher's trapeze artists, who he begged to teach him everything he knew.
11. She is a vegetarian. Mainly. "I haven't eaten anything four-legged or cute since I was 15 years old," he said. Food and wine. "I had also stopped eating chicken, but when my daughter, Willow, was on my belly, she only demanded chicken wings and fingers."
12. In an interview with a five-year-old boy. Madelyn Mannette for W Magazine in 2017, they asked him which of his own songs was his favorite. Your answer? "Let the party begin,quot;
13. his father, Jim Moore, also writes songs. One he wrote while serving in the Vietnam War, "I Have Seen the Rain," even appeared on his 2006 album. I'm not dead.
14. The daughter of divorced parents, many of her first songs were inspired by the difficult moments of her life. And she is proud to be able to give fans a voice on similar ships. "I accept the challenge that children relate to me more than many people because I am telling the truth and I have been there," he told ABC News in 2003.
15. An old friend of Lisa Marie PresleyHis friend gave him a bulldog, which he named Elvis in honor of his late father.
16. After meeting a professional motocross rider Carey Hart at the 2001 X Games in Philadelphia, he proposed to her during a 2005 race in Mammoth Lakes, California. While helping him in the race, he wrote "Do you want to marry me? I'm serious!" in a hole After initially losing the signal and completing another lap, he veered off the track and accepted on the spot. Then he did finish the race.
Emma McIntyre / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
17. The couple separated for two years from 2008-10. His hit song "So What,quot; was written about the split and he graciously appeared in the video. Nine months after meeting, she announced her pregnancy with her first child in The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Daughter Willow Sage arrived in June 2011. Jameson Moon, her son, followed in December 2016.
18. Since 2015, "Today & # 39; s the Day,quot;, a song he wrote specifically for this reason, has served as the main theme for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
19. He has written songs for other artists like Hilary Duff, Mya, Faith HillY Céline Dion.
20. Despite winning a Grammy together, her time working on "Lady Marmalade,quot; alongside Mya and Lil & # 39; Kim For him Moulin Rouge soundtrack ignited a fight with Cristina Aguilera Pink claims that she once involved the "Dirrty,quot; singer once trying to hit her. "She attacked me at a club, which was really funny," he said to her. Andy Cohen during a 2017 Watch what happens live appearance. "I thought, 'What's going on right now?'" He said of the moment, laughing. "What are you … what's going on?" In her appearance on the show in 2019, Xtina refuted the claim, saying they had played at spinning the bottle. Regardless of their different memories, the two officially voided their meat in 2016 when they met in The voice.
Here are another 20 years, Pink!
