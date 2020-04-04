20-acre lawn firefighting in Broomfield – Up News Info

North Metro firefighters extinguished a 20-acre grass fire Saturday afternoon near Broomfield Commons Park, on East 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The fire did not threaten any structure, to which the North Metro Fire responded at approximately 5:40 and was extinguished about 20 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Broomfield or North Metro Fire police did not report injuries.

