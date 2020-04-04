2 Injured in a street crash in Monrovia – Up News Info Los Angeles

MONROVIA (CBSLA) – Police say two people were injured in a street racing accident on Saturday afternoon.

The accident was reported at 1:08 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Myrtle Avenue, according to Monrovia Police Lt. Daniel Verna.

One of the race cars ended up traveling in the wrong direction and hit another motorist, splitting the race car in half, Verna said.

The driver of the race car was expelled and suffered what the police described as "increased danger of death,quot;.

injuries. "

The driver of the vehicle that was hit had life-threatening injuries, Verna said.

An investigation is ongoing.