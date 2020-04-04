1980 Son of singer Chico Debarge murdered: the police say he is homeless!

Chico DeBarge's son Dontae Anderson-Debarge is believed to have been stabbed and killed in Los Angeles on Thursday, MTO News confirmed.

The brutal murder took place in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, according to police.

Police told MTO News they found a 35-year-old man stabbed to death in the street on Thursday. Officials claim that they administered CPR to the victim but that he died at the scene.

Officers would not offer the man's identity, but described him as a "transient,quot; or "homeless,quot; person.