19 die in confrontation between drug gangs in northern Mexico – Up News Info

MEXICO CITY – A large shootout between rival drug gangs killed 19 people in the northern Mexican border state of Chihuahua, the state attorney's office said Saturday.

A total of 18 bodies, two grenades, vehicles and weapons were found at the scene of the confrontation in the village of Chuchuichupa, the municipality of Madera.

Two other men were found armed and wounded on the dirt road where the clash occurred on Friday night. One later died in a hospital and the other is in custody.

The office said police and soldiers had been dispatched to secure the area, where groups allied with the Sinaloa cartel have been fighting those aligned with the Juárez cartel.

In an area about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of the clash on Friday, nine dual U.S.-Mexican citizens were ambushed and killed on November 4 by suspected killer drug gangs along a remote highway. It was unclear if any of the same groups was involved in the two sets of murders.