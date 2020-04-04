11 Massachusetts police departments to participate in the fentanyl test strip program

BOSTON (AP) – Eleven Massachusetts police departments have been selected to participate in a pilot program aimed at distributing fentanyl test strips to help stop the number of overdose deaths in the state.

Organizers said the three-month pilot project was made possible by a $ 150,000 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. It launched this week and will continue through June.

The Police-Assisted Recovery and Addiction Nonprofit Initiative, which has partnered with police departments to launch the program, warned that all illicit drugs are dangerous and could contain fentanyl, and are possible false negatives.

The group said the kits are intended to inform and protect the health of people who use drugs, in hopes of leading them to change their use and behavior.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid estimated to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin.

According to the Department of Public Health, there were more than 2,000 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts in 2019, with fentanyl seen as a driver of opioid-related overdose deaths.