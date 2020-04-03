Zoom: Zoom CEO apologizes for privacy and app security issues – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML2e5d303266aa6751e40a5c1532f37cf676%

Zooms Founder and CEO Founder and CEO Eric Yuan apologized for the privacy and security issues or the "Zoom-blitz,quot; that was reported in his app that has seen an increase in usage globally as people work from home during blockades.

Since the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). USA And cybersecurity experts criticized users' lack of privacy and security, reports this week claimed that the Zoom video conferencing app is also prone to hacking.

"We recognize that we have not met the privacy and security expectations of the community and our own. Therefore, I am deeply sorry, and I want to share what we are doing about it," Yuan said in a blog post.

The CEO said that over the next 90 days, the company is committed to dedicating the necessary resources to proactively identify, address and fix problems to "maintain their trust."

This includes enacting a freeze on features, effective immediately, "and shifting all of our engineering resources to focus on our biggest issues of trust, security and privacy."

"We will conduct a comprehensive review with third-party experts and representative users to understand and ensure the security of all of our new consumer use cases and to prepare a transparency report detailing the information related to requests for data, records or content," he said. Yuan.

His plans come after a California man filed a lawsuit against Zoom, alleging that the company illegally sold user data to Facebook.

"We have taken steps to remove the Facebook SDK on our iOS client and have reconfigured it to prevent it from collecting unnecessary information from our users' device," Yuaon reported, adding that the company would improve its current bug bounty program.

"Starting next week, I will host a weekly webinar on Wednesdays at 10 am PT to provide privacy and security updates to our community," said the CEO of Zoom.

As of December last year, the maximum number of daily meeting participants, both free and paid, held at Zoom was approximately 10 million.

In March of this year, it reached more than 200 million daily meeting participants, both free and paid.

"We have been working 24 hours to make sure that all of our new and old users, big and small can stay in touch and operational," Yuan said.

As businesses, schools and universities and millions of small and medium businesses use the Zoom video conferencing tool during the work-from-home scenario, the FBI warned people of the pornographic material that appeared during video meetings .

The Boston branch of the law enforcement agency said it received multiple reports of Zoom conferences interrupted by pornographic and / or hateful images and threatening language.

