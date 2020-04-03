Zoom CEO Takes Action to Protect Users After "Zoombombing,quot; Problems at Public Conferences – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Video conferencing is on the rise, as coronavirus mandates left at home prohibit face-to-face meetings. Schools, workplaces, and families are using popular apps like Zoom to stay connected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, some are also experiencing "zoombombing," a new trend of hijacking Zoom's public lectures and posting expletives and other lewd content.

With more than 200 people at a Zoom conference for the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Donnell Williams said his team was the victim of "zoombombing."

Williams said a hacker continually yelled racist slurs and drew male genitalia on the screen.

"It just isn't right," he said.

A mother said her 14-year-old daughter experienced similar bullying during a Zoom call for a class at a modern Orthodox high school.

"The screens were completely black and they said all these anti-Semitic things …" he said. "And then a boy suddenly got naked and was naked."

In social networks, hundreds of publications are circulating "zoombombing,quot; that occur throughout the country. This week, both the Conejo Valley Unified School District and USC were also victims of the attack.

"I think this is a mistake, and the lesson learned," said Eric Yuan, the founder of Zoom.

Yuan said that his business was not prepared for so many novice users. Businesses that use Zoom often require passwords for employees to access conferences. The company will now set passwords for all users.