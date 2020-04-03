Zoom Attracts More Than 200 Million Daily Video Users During Crashes Worldwide – Latest News

Daily Zoom users shot up to more than 200 million in March from a previous high of 10 million, video conferencing application chief Eric Yuan said Wednesday, struggling to allay concerns about privacy and "zoombombing."

The use of Zoom and other digital communications has skyrocketed with political parties, corporate offices, school districts, organizations, and millions of people around the world working from home after blockades were applied to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"To put this growth in context, at the end of December last year, the maximum number of daily meeting participants, both free and paid, held at Zoom was approximately 10 million," wrote founder and CEO Eric Yuan in a letter to Zoom users on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML9c3fadab69f1a442964cb390db2b58a211% %MINIFYHTML9c3fadab69f1a442964cb390db2b58a212%

Yuan said the use of Zoom has taken off in recent weeks, with more than 90,000 schools in 20 countries using its video conferencing services to teach remotely.

However, the large influx of users on its platform has posed many problems for the company, mainly privacy.

"We recognize that we did not meet the privacy and security expectations of the community, and ours," Yuan said. "So I am very sorry."

On Monday, the Boston Federal Bureau of Investigation office issued a warning about Zoom, telling users not to publicize meetings on the site or share links widely after receiving two reports from unidentified people invading school sessions. , a phenomenon known as "zoombombing,quot;.

A couple of days later, billionaire Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX banned its employees from using the Zoom app in a memo seen by Reuters, saying the app had "significant privacy and security concerns."

Yuan acknowledged the problems in his letter saying, "Over the next 90 days, we are committed to dedicating the necessary resources to proactively identify, address, and fix problems."

Microsoft Corp's business-focused computers were used by 1.56 million mobile users on Monday, while Slack had less than 500,000 mobile users.

Research firm Apptopia estimated the daily volumes of Zoom mobile users in the US. USA They rose to a record 4.84 million for the same day.

Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc, which had been in a tear this year, have slipped in the past three days as the company rushes to cover up privacy issues affecting its platform. The stock, which debuted last year at $ 36, closed approximately 6% to $ 137 on Wednesday.

