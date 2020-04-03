Zoom adds new security and privacy measures to avoid Zoombombing

Zoom will soon enable passwords and waiting rooms by default for all meetings in an effort to help prevent "zoombombing," or the recent trend of people interrupting Zoom meetings without invitation and sharing shocking content or even pornographic. The new defaults will add real friction to the process of joining a meeting, a process that Zoom had previously made as frictionless as possible to help stimulate its growth. The changes will take effect on April 5.

Zoom passwords were already on by default for new meetings, snapshots, and meetings you joined with a meeting ID; What's new starting April 5 is that they will also be activated for pre-scheduled Zoom meetings. And once you've joined a meeting, you'll need to wait for the host to let you in from the new virtual waiting room. The meeting host can choose to let people enter individually from the waiting room or all at once.

You can see the new changes in this video from Zoom:

Zoom use has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic as people turned to the free video conferencing service to stay in touch with friends, family, colleagues, and even their yoga teachers. But that increase in usage has also made the platform a target for hacks, shenanigans, and harassment, often through Zoombombing. The problem has become serious enough that federal prosecutors are now warning that there could be serious legal implications for the perpetrators of Zoombombing.

The new default service protections can also address other security issues with the platform. Yesterday, it emerged that some security researchers had developed an automated tool that is capable of identifying 100 Zoom meeting IDs that are not password protected in one hour. Y collect information about those meetings; Perhaps Zoom's new default password policy could prevent similar scan tools from finding meeting IDs and private information in the future.

Yesterday, Zoom announced a 90-day freeze on the launch of new features so you can focus on fixing privacy and security issues with the platform.