Zion Williamson Says He's Not the New Orleans Pelicans' Most Electric Player | NBA News

Zion Williamson has awarded the New Orleans Pelicans title of Most Electric Dunker to fellow rookie Jaxson Hayes.

Williamson knew that something very bad was about to happen. He tried to warn someone.

As the NBA's No. 1 Draft team sat on the bench in New Orleans during the second quarter of a summer league game against Chicago in July 2019, Williamson warned Bulls point guard Mychal Mulder, not to try to get in front of the Pelicans' center, Jaxson Hayes. load, but it was too late.

Jaxson Hayes and Williamson in action for the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason clash with the Utah Jazz



Of course, in a busy Las Vegas arena, he didn't help Williamson, he just said it loud enough for a teammate or two to hear him.

Lacking the ability to potentially benefit from Williamson's advice, Mulder stood in the paint and waited for Hayes to hit him for an offensive foul. Unfortunately for Mulder, the 6-foot-11in Hayes instead jumped over the 6-foot-4in Bull, resulting in what a Pelicans fan recently tweeted was "the biggest dunk I've ever seen in a game."

Not that Williamson needed more evidence, but that moment helped convince him that Hayes is New Orleans' most electric dumper, despite the fact that Williamson is best known for proposing exciting and standout punches.

"I said to Christian Wood (on the bench in the New Orleans summer league), 'Don't do that. Don't do that,'" Williamson recalled fearing for Mulder when the Chicago player stepped in. on the Hayes trail. "(When Hayes dived), I thought, 'Oh my God!'

Williamson then approached Hayes to congratulate the rookie partner on the amazing dunk.

















Check out Zion Williamson's best plays in the NBA this season



"I'm like, 'Jax, your head was over the edge on that!' It was legitimate madness."

Since then, New Orleans and NBA fans have seen Hayes' exploits over the edge during the 56 regular-season games the Texas product played, but his teammates received an even more frequent glimpse of his athleticism, starting with volunteer training in September.

















Check out this HUGE dunk by Jaxson Hayes in the New Orleans Pelicans' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves



Hayes is capable of generating extremely high blows and improbable dunks that are never seen, a reason why guard Jrue Holiday has said of him: "He is a phenomenon of nature, one of those mutants."

Throughout the 2019-20 season, journalists from other cities sporadically asked Williamson if he would like to participate in future NBA dunk contests. Overall, he replies that he will only consider it if the Pelicans achieve some of their overall team goals, wishing to focus on that first.

















Rookie Jaxson Hayes landed a monstrous right jab in the New Orleans Pelicans' overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.



Whether we see Williamson at that event for the next All-Star Weekend or not, he's more than willing to miss out on the NBA by extending an invitation to another member of New Orleans' talented Draft 2019 class.

"You should see some of the things he does in practice," Williamson said of Hayes' closed-door shootings. "I'm like, 'Man, are you watching this? This is incredible.'

















Jaxson Hayes rose to the brink to throw a dunk in the alley in the New Orleans Pelicans' victory over the Chicago Bulls



"Forget my ability to wet. It's amazing to see Jaxson wet."

