Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

It feels like he's a general in this war, right now. So what is a typical day like for you?

You're right. We are in a war.

You get up, there are many people who need information, that's why I'm talking to you right now. There are journalists, there are congressmen, there are governors, there are legislators, there are people in the federal government who constantly need information.

I also run a very large institute that is responsible for making the vaccines and developing the drugs. So I come here for a couple of hours, put things on the right track here, and then spend more than half the day at the White House with various meetings. I am with the vice president for hours at a time. I see the President himself at least an hour a day and maybe more. And then I come home and I have a thousand things to do.

And then you're lucky if you go to bed before midnight and then get up at 4 or 5 in the morning.

What are some of your main focuses now?

My biggest concern is that we now have a 30-day extension of the mitigation guidelines. And we have to make the American people really appreciate that.

We should be prepared to adequately address the inevitable rebound that you will see once you begin to remove restrictions and mitigations.

I had a very interesting conversation this morning with colleagues from all over the world, literally, on the weekly conference call that W.H.O. Sponsors And it was interesting to me that some of the most compelling concerns of people from different countries, I mean everywhere, European, African, Australian and Canadian, is that we need to make sure to keep an eye on the balance, if you are too Strict on things like lockouts and keeping people secret for a long period of time can have the unintended consequence of triggering, from an economic and social point of view, a disruption that causes unrelated health and poverty issues with the coronavirus.

Thank you

