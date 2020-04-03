Young Thug says coronavirus is hurting his pockets

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Young Thug jumped online and shared with fans that he could lose millions of dollars if he can't do a series of shows he's reserved for.

"It will cost me double, because I won't be able to do the shows and then the money I get for the shows. Let's say I get $ 500,000 if I don't do these 10 shows nigga, damn, it's five Ms. But then, I don't make 5 million until June, and then I could spend a million, I could spend two million just on this quarantine shit, "he told Big Boy in a video interview.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here