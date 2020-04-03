Young Thug says coronavirus is hurting his pockets

Young Thug jumped online and shared with fans that he could lose millions of dollars if he can't do a series of shows he's reserved for.

"It will cost me double, because I won't be able to do the shows and then the money I get for the shows. Let's say I get $ 500,000 if I don't do these 10 shows nigga, damn, it's five Ms. But then, I don't make 5 million until June, and then I could spend a million, I could spend two million just on this quarantine shit, "he told Big Boy in a video interview.

The rapper continued: "I have my mom and dad. I'm like, 'Man, stay in the house', they like 'Yes'. They get tired of their house every week, now they want an attic in the hotel. That costs money. However, a lot of money I lose in the program, that's probably the same amount of money I lose spending my money. "

We are sure that many other artists are also losing a lot of money. The spread of the coronavirus has strongly affected the country.

Please stay safe here.