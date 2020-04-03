You have to listen to the social distance version of my house by Alicia Keys

Never heard Flo Rida"My House,quot; was performed like this before.
Alicia Keys sang his own version of the 2015 hit in Thursday's home edition of The last show with Stephen Colbert. But instead of singing the traditional lyrics, the artist changed the words to make the song about social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
For example, instead of singing, "Sometimes you have to stay in / And you know where I live / Yes, you know what we are / Sometimes you have to stay in,quot;, Keys sang, "Hand disinfection / Social distance / A crush curve / We have to stay inside. "
And instead of singing, "Welcome to my house / Baby take control now / We can't even slow down / We don't have to go out," he said, "You can't come to my house / We won't freak out / We'll get over it. somehow / We don't have to go out. "
In another chorus, Keys sang, "You can't come to my crib / I have to defeat COVID / Now I know what Zoom is / We just have to stay."
In addition to giving "My House,quot; its own spin, Keys did an interview with Stephen Colbert. During the chat, the nightly host asked about his decision to share his phone number via Twitter earlier this year. Keys said he received "thousands and thousands of text messages,quot; from fans and will do everything from sending them a happy birthday message to freestyle. He also described it as "something so personal."
"I love connecting with people," he continued. "And I think during this time, we need it more than ever."
He also shared his meditation tips, spoke about his organization She Is the Music, and spoke about his new book. More me: a trip. In a moment, your son, Genesis, also made a nice cameo.
To listen to the song and its interview, watch the videos.
