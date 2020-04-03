You have to listen to the social distance version of my house by Alicia Keys

Never heard Flo Rida"My House,quot; was performed like this before.

Alicia Keys sang his own version of the 2015 hit in Thursday's home edition of The last show with Stephen Colbert. But instead of singing the traditional lyrics, the artist changed the words to make the song about social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML87235dbf1492113a3db914e314d223af13% %MINIFYHTML87235dbf1492113a3db914e314d223af14%

For example, instead of singing, "Sometimes you have to stay in / And you know where I live / Yes, you know what we are / Sometimes you have to stay in,quot;, Keys sang, "Hand disinfection / Social distance / A crush curve / We have to stay inside. "

%MINIFYHTML87235dbf1492113a3db914e314d223af15% %MINIFYHTML87235dbf1492113a3db914e314d223af16%

And instead of singing, "Welcome to my house / Baby take control now / We can't even slow down / We don't have to go out," he said, "You can't come to my house / We won't freak out / We'll get over it. somehow / We don't have to go out. "

In another chorus, Keys sang, "You can't come to my crib / I have to defeat COVID / Now I know what Zoom is / We just have to stay."