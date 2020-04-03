YNW's Melly's lawyer confirms she tested positive for the coronavirus while in jail

Young rapper YNW Melly revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in Broward jail. His lawyer has released a statement confirming his test results, as he is one of only two inmates with the virus.

A post on Melly's Instagram says she was tested positive while awaiting her trial, and her lawyer will file a "restricted release,quot; motion, similar to Tekashi 6ix9ine's.

"Prisons and prisons in this country are creating an extremely dangerous situation by not providing adequate hand sanitizer and hygiene care," said Bradford Cohen. "I have prepared and will file an emergency motion in the morning for your parole."

As previously reported, Tekashi was released from prison after the judge in his case approved his request for a compassionate release regarding the coronavirus.

The judge also concluded that Tekashi is not a danger to the community and that he will serve the first four months of his supervised release under house arrest.