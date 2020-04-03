Wycliff Chacha, 36, Araka Chacha, 11, identified as two dead in accident near lake earlier Wednesday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified Wycliff Mose Chacha, 36, and Araka Maxwell Chacha, 11, as the two people who died in a car accident involving a car and a cargo truck Wednesday by the morning.

County documents say Chacha was the driver of the car that hit another, and that the cause of death is listed as "multiple blunt force injuries."

According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred around 11:49 a.m. at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Natchez Avenue at Credit River Township, which is just east of Prior Lake.

Authorities say a 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Eagle Creek Avenue when it collided with a 2018 cargo truck turning south on Natchez Avenue from the west lane of Eagle Creek Avenue.

A third occupant in the car, a young man, was removed from the back seat and taken by ambulance to Minneapolis Children's Hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The driver of the cargo truck, a 28-year-old Maplewood man, was not injured and refused medical attention at the scene.

Authorities have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident. The Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.