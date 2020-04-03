With baseball postponed, Aramark workers at Coors Field struggle

%MINIFYHTMLb30835e0fc4d0112274823847b4cf54d11% %MINIFYHTMLb30835e0fc4d0112274823847b4cf54d12%

For Debra Gow-Kennedy, working at Coors Field is a family affair. Both she and her husband are employees of Aramark, the first cashier and the second cook, while three other family members also work for the stadium's concession company.

But with the major league season indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gow-Kennedy and his family are struggling financially. Like some of Aramark's approximately 800 full-time and part-time employees working at Coors Field, the baseball shutdown has left the Debra family without paychecks for the foreseeable future.

"We're basically stuck between a rock and a hard place," said Gow-Kennedy, 58, of Thornton. “My husband and I had to go to the pawn shop to pawn a lot of things to try to cover some bills. To cover the purchases, we will go to the food banks. It's getting very, very difficult. "

Both Gow-Kennedy and her husband suffer from autoimmune diseases, which means taking another job with one of the few companies they currently hire, such as a grocery store, is out of the question. The financial limbo Gow-Kennedy and other Aramark workers are in at Coors Field comes despite the $ 30 million aid package established by MLB a few weeks ago to help stadium workers, with $ 1 million contributed for each club.

At Coors Field, there are three main entities that employ workers: Event Services (also known as Guest Services, employees who generally wear purple), Argus (the security services company), and Aramark. Only Event Services workers are paid at this time with money from the MLB package.

According to a company internal memo sent to Event Services employees on March 19 and obtained by Up News Info, the club offers a salary assistance program for these workers during the month of April. That first month of guaranteed assistance is not wasted for the hundreds of concession workers waiting to receive unemployment benefits.

"All of this definitely makes us feel like they don't care about us,quot; little ones, "Gow-Kennedy said.

The Rockies and Aramark did not respond to requests for comment for this story, though Aramark CEO John Zillmer addressed the company's response to the pandemic in a statement Thursday that included the promise of "a dedicated staff center for provide temporary opportunities within our company. " "

"I have had to make some incredibly difficult decisions in the short term that will allow us to protect the maximum number of jobs and allow the valued members of our team to return to Aramark as quickly as possible," Zillmer said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Rockies continue to pay all club employees full and part time, in addition to the salary assistance program for those with Event Services. As part of MLB's commitment to supporting minor league baseball, the Rockies are giving each of their farm players $ 400 a week through May 31. Add a $ 100,000 donation from first baseman Daniel Murphy to help needy minor league families, and it's hard to argue that the team isn't doing its part during the pandemic.

Still, Aramark employees like Eugenia Mays, a cook who has worked at Coors Field for 16 seasons, believes that the responsibility lies with the team, not her company, to ensure that all stadium employees, from services for guests, concessions and security and beyond: they are taken care of during the postponement. The Rockies were valued at $ 1,225 billion last April by Forbes, while Aramark, a national corporation, earned $ 16.2 billion in revenue last year.

"The Colorado Rockies are the umbrella for Aramark and all the other smaller contractors below them," said Mays, 62, of Aurora. “So they need to step up and take care of their people. They need to take care of us, we are the ones who make the stadium work ”.

Other teams around baseball are doing what Mays is asking for.

Within the Colorado division, the Giants emergency fund will benefit all stadium workers, including third-party employees like Aramark. Additionally, approximately 2,000 employees are expected to apply for a one-time $ 500 grant from the team. And on Tuesday, the Padres announced that they are contributing $ 100,000 to workers at Delaware North, the company that serves Petco Park food stands.

But in Denver, Mays, who like many of his Coors Field associates also works for Aramark at the Pepsi Center, said he still feels that Aramark employees "were hit in the head with a brick,quot; in the middle of a shutdown. without promised assistance. Josef Card, a waiter who has worked at Coors Field for 14 seasons, feels the same way.

Card, 49, lives in Wheat Ridge with his 92-year-old mother. Like Gow-Kennedy, she can't get a typical job right now due to concerns about the coronavirus, which she doesn't want her mother at risk to be exposed to.

"Money is limited, so we're making peanut butter and jam sandwich around here," Card said. "Anyone and everyone who can help should, the people with deep pockets, be it Aramark, Monforts or the Rockies organization in general. It is time that everyone step forward for everyone. But my intuition is that we will probably be alone,quot; .

Mays said the ill will that builds up between the club and the Aramark workers who fight at their games could lead many of those loyal workers, some of whom have worked at the stadium for more than a decade like her, to seek another job before baseball, and life, back to normal.

"I am encouraging them to do the right thing," Mays said. "Because if you only want to pay your people, then (there is a possibility) that you open that stadium only with your people." And good luck with that. "