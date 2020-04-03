Home Local News With baseball postponed, Aramark workers at Coors Field struggle

With baseball postponed, Aramark workers at Coors Field struggle

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>With baseball postponed, Aramark workers at Coors Field struggle
%MINIFYHTMLb30835e0fc4d0112274823847b4cf54d11% %MINIFYHTMLb30835e0fc4d0112274823847b4cf54d12%

For Debra Gow-Kennedy, working at Coors Field is a family affair. Both she and her husband are employees of Aramark, the first cashier and the second cook, while three other family members also work for the stadium's concession company.

%MINIFYHTMLb30835e0fc4d0112274823847b4cf54d13%%MINIFYHTMLb30835e0fc4d0112274823847b4cf54d14%

But with the major league season indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gow-Kennedy and his family are struggling financially. Like some of Aramark's approximately 800 full-time and part-time employees working at Coors Field, the baseball shutdown has left the Debra family without paychecks for the foreseeable future.

%MINIFYHTMLb30835e0fc4d0112274823847b4cf54d15% %MINIFYHTMLb30835e0fc4d0112274823847b4cf54d16%

"We're basically stuck between a rock and a hard place," said Gow-Kennedy, 58, of Thornton. “My husband and I had to go to the pawn shop to pawn a lot of things to try to cover some bills. To cover the purchases, we will go to the food banks. It's getting very, very difficult. "

Both Gow-Kennedy and her husband suffer from autoimmune diseases, which means taking another job with one of the few companies they currently hire, such as a grocery store, is out of the question. The financial limbo Gow-Kennedy and other Aramark workers are in at Coors Field comes despite the $ 30 million aid package established by MLB a few weeks ago to help stadium workers, with $ 1 million contributed for each club.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©