Willie Mullins and Paul Townend crowned champions in Ireland | Racing News

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend have been officially confirmed as training champions and riders respectively for the 2019/2020 National Chase season in Ireland, following the announcement earlier this week that the Fairyhouse and Punchestown Festivals would not be rescheduled.

The Irish government announced last month the cancellation of all sporting events due to the coronavirus outbreak, including those behind closed doors, until at least April 19. Until then, several closed-door meetings had been held in Ireland.

At a Horse Racing Ireland board meeting on Wednesday, a strategy was discussed that would allow Irish racing to return as quickly as possible once it is appropriate to do so and within government guidelines.

The board said it acknowledged that, at least initially, races would restart at the Flat and likely behind closed doors, in compliance with strict social distancing protocols that were successfully operated in 10 career games in March.

Mullins has secured the coaching championship for the fourteenth time, with Townend taking champion honors for the third time and Gigginstown House Stud once again owning champion.

The conditional champion award goes to Darragh O & # 39; Keeffe. Patrick Mullins is the best amateur and Lisa O & # 39; Neill, amateur ladies champion.

Brian Kavanagh, CEO of HRI, said: "I send my congratulations to all of our champions."

"While unfortunate, it was not possible to complete another exciting season with the big festivals in Fairyhouse and Punchestown, as the season started last May, we have had some amazing memories and high-level performances."

"All of our champions are worthy winners and their accomplishments in the past National Hunt season will be officially recognized at the appropriate time and place in the future."

Mullins' victories included emotional first-degree wins for Faugheen over fences in Limerick and Leopardstown, and he also enjoyed top-tier successes through Saldier, Min, Chacun Pour Soi, Asterion Forlonge and Sharjah.

Townend, who came in at number one for Mullins for the first time after Ruby Walsh's retirement, posted a personal total of 109 winners last season and was on track to improve that before the season shortened as he stayed stopped. Mark 104.