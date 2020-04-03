Will Smith documenting his family's self-isolation in the Snapchat series

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Independent Day & # 39; He is documenting the family quarantine with his wife and children during the coronavirus blockade in a new docuseries for Snapchat.

Up News Info –

Will Smith He has partnered with Snapchat to film his own series documenting the time of his family and others in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new series of 12 episodes, "Will from home"Launched on Snapchat on Friday April 3, 2020, will feature the"Independence Day"star hanging out in his garage and at home talking to his family, stars like Tyra banks and members of the public who also stay at home due to social distancing measures.

Snapchat's head of original content, Sean Mills, tells The Hollywood Reporter that Will came up with the idea for the show as he was creatively frustrated while being cooped up at home like many other Americans.

"Will felt a lot of accumulated creative energy and was excited to do something with her in a new and different way," says Sean.

The actor and rapper has performed shows for various online platforms, including YouTube and Instagram, and also starred in "Will Smith Wish List"for Facebook and will produce a comedy show"This joka"for Quibi.

He is executive producer on "This Joka," which will feature rising comedian shows and interviews conducted by Smith, along with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith – who also has his own successful Facebook Watch program "Red Table Talk"

"Will From Home" will air on Mondays, Fridays, and Wednesdays.