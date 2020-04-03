Will Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get married in December 2020?

Wedding rumors of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor I've been doing the rounds for a while now. However, neither Ranbir nor Alia have reacted to the rumors. Interestingly, a close friend of the couple hinted daily that lovebirds can get married in December this year.

%MINIFYHTML729971ee869fd59cad13dd99e8466ca013% %MINIFYHTML729971ee869fd59cad13dd99e8466ca014%

The closeness of Ranbir and Alia has grabbed the headlines and has kept the social networks alive. The two were recently seen strolling with their pet, sparking rumors that they lived together. The two have tried well to keep their relationship discreet, even when their families are interested in taking their relationship to the next level.

%MINIFYHTML729971ee869fd59cad13dd99e8466ca015% %MINIFYHTML729971ee869fd59cad13dd99e8466ca016%

A source close to the family reported daily: "It was previously planned as a destination wedding, but now, families have decided to continue the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai for the last 10 days of December. Fortunately, Health Rishi's (Kapoor) is much better, so the family is eager for the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively begin on December 21 and last for four days.. But the dates have not yet been blocked given the current situation. "

Well, if this news is true, we have a big ceremony to look forward to in December, bringing together our favorite stars, Alia and Ranbir, for life.