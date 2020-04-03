Will Coronavirus cancel college football in 2020? COVID-19 updates, key dates and season alternatives

The spread of COVID-19 in the United States has led to a complete disruption of sporting events in the country and has raised questions about whether the 2020 college football season will take place.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was one of many FBS coaches who were asked that question this week.

"I never really answer hypothetical questions," Saban said. "I am sure everyone will want me to speculate on what will happen in the future, and no one really knows."

With that uncertainty in mind, here are all the factors to consider when evaluating the potential for a college football season.

Is there no soccer in 2020?

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit sparked a strong reaction when he said he would be "shocked,quot; if there were college football in 2020.

There are more than 257,390 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. The schedules for when the virus could peak and increase again until the summer months, and several sporting events were closed in July.

The COVID-19 outbreak must be suppressed before college football is even a consideration.

Herbstreit's comments point to the worst-case scenario for the sport, and the financial ramifications would be significant for athletic departments given the revenue the sport has generated.

"I think it's in everyone's best interest, when it's safe and right to do so, to play a season of soccer," Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour told Reading Eagle this week. "We have talked about the emotional and moral part for communities across the country. Then obviously there is an income and financial part."

So there are contingency plans in place.

Important dates to consider

Spring soccer was eliminated due to the spread of COVID-19, and the SEC canceled its May spring meetings in Destin, Florida.

The recruitment schedule has also been affected. The NCAA extended the dead period until May 31. That means college coaches can't have face-to-face interactions with recruits until June 1.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley marks June 1 as one of the important dates to consider for the season's prospect.

"The next realistic moment that most people will look at is the summer period and whether or not you have camps," said Riley. "Whether or not you can have prospects on campus. That will be the next realistic possibility. What we do the rest of the summer will probably depend on how that unfolds."

Fall camps generally open in late July and early August, and the first games on the FBS calendar are August 29. That includes a game abroad between Notre Dame and Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

Those dates will be affected if the COVID-19 threat has been suppressed in the summer.

Alternative plans

Clemson's coach Dabo Swinney is among the coaches who believe there will be a college football season in 2020.

"That's the best case scenario, and I think that's what's going to happen," Swinney said in a conference call on Friday. "I have no doubt that we are going to play."

That could be the case, but there are still other factors to consider if COVID-19 cases are still spreading.

Some alternatives include:

Games without fans

Before sports was suspended in the United States. That was a move taken before several college basketball conference tournaments.

Would a college football game without fans be possible in the stands?

"It would be very, very unique," Riley said. "If that's what it takes for the games to still be playable and the boys to still be able to play and then for our fans to connect and be a virtual part of it, that's where we could end up."

Shortened season

If the games are canceled in September, college football could take steps to shorten the season to seven or eight games.

Would it be strictly a conference schedule? That's one of the logistical hurdles given the nature of college football rivalries.

"Well, you know we played eight conference games, so there would have to be at least eight weeks. Here in our state there would have to be nine, because we would have to play South Carolina," said Clemson's athletic director Dan Radakovich. .

Clemson-South Carolina, of course, is a conference-free game.

Later start date

College football could also consider winter or spring time if the spread of COVID-19 extends through September, October, and even November.

That is another option that requires logistics. Riley was one of the coaches asked about how long it would take to prepare for a soccer team game.

"We could have 15-20 practices and be ready to play, no doubt," said Riley.

Riley is also among the coaches who are not going to put an absolute start date on the season. That is part of the uncertainty due to the spread and the priority of returning to normal life in the United States.

That extends far beyond soccer. When the time is right, though …

"I don't know if we can set a limit," said Riley. "Football, just the game, can be played anytime, anywhere. I think we should all have an open mind about it."