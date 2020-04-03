Why is there not enough COVID-19 testing and why do some states have more? – Up News Info

Not everyone with possible symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested in Minnesota. For weeks, the Minnesota Department of Health has asked health care providers to limit testing to health workers, hospital patients, and people living in group living facilities, such as nursing homes.

In the Allina system, those restrictions mean that Allina's health facilities are evaluating between 100 and 150 people per day.

"The reason we choose not to test further right now is in anticipation of an increase we need to make sure we are good stewards of the resources we currently have because we know they are limited," said Heather Dawson, vice president. of laboratory services at Allina's health laboratory. "Therefore, it is really important to evaluate those populations that matter in terms of how we can make a difference in terms of monitoring exposures and treating the patients we have in our hospitals."

As of Thursday morning, 1.18 million Americans have been examined. That's about 0.3% of the population, or each in 275 people. Compare that to South Korea, which has evaluated nearly 432,000 people. That's about 0.8% of South Korea's population or every one in 120 people.

In Minnesota, 22,394 people have been tested as of Thursday. 38% of these samples have been analyzed in the public health laboratory. The rest have been tested in other labs like Mayo Clinic, University of Minnesota, Hennepin Healthcare and a private company, LabCorp.

Minnesota has tested approximately one in every 250 Minnesotans. That proportion is higher than more than half of the states, but lower than New York. There, almost 2,000 people died from COVID-19 and tested one in 88 residents.

"We are aware that providers are allocating more of their resources to critical points," said Dawson.

According to Minnesota health officials, testing supplies are limited. Both the swabs used to analyze the samples and the reagents or chemicals used to carry out the analyzes are scarce.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Health Commissioner said Minnesota has made specific requests, through both the Governor's and Congressman Emmer's office, for more supplies from the US Health and Human Services. USA

"None of the requested lab supplies we've talked to HHS about has materialized in Minnesota at this time," said MN Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

At the same time, Malcolm said Minnesota hospitals are moving forward to develop their own testing platforms and have been working directly with their providers.

According to Dawson, those providers have problems.

"We have the capacity, but we cannot have the reagents in our hands," he said. He hopes Allina's lab can run its own tests by the end of April.

On Thursday, the FDA emergency approved the first antibody test for COVID-19. On Monday, President Trump presented a five-minute diagnostic test for Abbott Labs' COVID-19.

Nationwide, six private laboratories are conducting the majority of COVID-19 testing in the US. USA Mayo is currently expanding its scale.

But, at this point, Minnesota health officials don't have a timeline for when any Minnesota who wants a COVID-19 test can get one.