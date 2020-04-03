What you must do to get your government stimulus check

The IRS and the Treasury Department say Americans will begin receiving their economic impact checks in the coming weeks.

The payments are part of the $ 2.2 billion bailout package signed last week by President Donald Trump aimed at fighting the economic ravages of the coronavirus outbreak.

Most people don't need to do anything to get the money. But some populations that generally don't file returns, including seniors and low-income people who traditionally can't file tax returns, may be confused. The government urged them to file taxes and then reversed the course of certain groups.

The IRS and Treasury have updated their guide on how to make sure you get paid. Here are the basics:

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR PAYMENTS?

Anyone who earns up to $ 75,000 in adjusted gross income and has a Social Security number will receive a payment of $ 1,200. That means married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment, $ 2,400, if their adjusted gross income, which is what they report on their taxes, is less than $ 150,000.

The payment is constantly decreasing for those who earn more. Those who earn more than $ 99,000, or $ 198,000 for joint taxpayers, are not eligible. For heads of households with one child, the benefit begins to decrease to $ 112,500 and drops to zero at $ 146,500.

Parents will also receive $ 500 for each qualifying child.

WHAT DO I HAVE TO DO TO GET THE CHECK?

For most people, nothing.

The money will be directly deposited into your bank account if the government has that information from your tax return. If you haven't filed your 2019 taxes, the government will use your 2018 tax information to calculate your payment and determine where to send it.

I DO NOT HAVE TO FILE TAXES. DO I STILL GET A PAYMENT?

Yes.

But this is where it gets a little confusing. The IRS and Treasury said Monday that people who are not required to file a tax return, such as low-income taxpayers, some seniors, Social Security beneficiaries, some veterans and people with disabilities, will be required to file a declaration of Tax Abbreviated to Receive Economic Impact Payment Would provide the government with basic details including a person's marital status, number of dependents, and direct deposit bank information.

However, the Treasury reversed the course on Wednesday, saying that seniors, Social Security recipients and rail retirees who are generally not required to file tax returns will not need to file a tax return to obtain payment. .

Instead, payments will be automatically deposited into your bank accounts or mailed, however, they generally receive your benefits.

Lawmakers and others complained that the requirement would create additional work and confusion for a vulnerable population, particularly because the government has their information and authority to use it to deliver payment.

The IRS will use the information on Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate payments for Social Security beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.

Since the IRS would not have information on these people's dependents, each person would receive $ 1,200 per person, with no additional amount for dependents at this time.

The remaining groups, low-income individuals, some veterans, and people with disabilities, will still have to file a shortened tax return if they don't receive Social Security.

I HAVE NOT FILED MY 2018 OR 2019 TAXES. WILL I STILL RECEIVE A PAYMENT?

Yes, but the IRS encourages anyone who is required to file a tax return and has not yet done so during those years to file as soon as possible to receive a financial impact payment. Taxpayers should include their direct deposit bank information on the return if they want it to be deposited into their account.

I DID NOT USE DIRECT DEPOSIT ON MY TAXES, WHAT CAN I DO?

The default government will mail the check to you if you did not use direct deposit.

However, the IRS and Treasury say they will develop an online portal in the coming weeks for people to provide their bank information so that they can receive payments immediately rather than by mail. You have not yet set a deadline to update that information.

Where do i do this

The IRS and Treasury say the irs.gov/coronavirus website will soon provide information on the check, including how people can file a simple 2019 tax return.

I NEED MORE TIME TO FILE MY TAX RETURN. HOW LONG DO I HAVE TO GET PAYMENT?

The IRS says people concerned about visiting a local tax professional or community organization in person for help with a tax return should not be concerned. Economic impact payments will be available for the rest of 2020.

