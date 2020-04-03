What type of player will Tim Connelly target in the NBA draft? – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf9db1dee5576ef758e988c2be7381eaf9% %MINIFYHTMLf9db1dee5576ef758e988c2be7381eaf10%

Denver Post sports writer Mike Singer publishes his Nuggets Mailbag every other week throughout the season.

Nuggets general manager Tim Connelly said he is working on draft preparation during the NBA hiatus. What type of player do you think he and the Nuggets will focus on when (yes?) The draft occurs?

– Matt, East Colfax

Connelly is in talent acquisition mode. When you exchange Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez, two types of energy that can be connected from a 3-point range, you naturally seek to replenish that. The other factor is your front track. As indicated below, there are many moving parts in power forward and towards the center. According to the draft, as long as it is, Connelly can get a better idea of ​​what free agency will look like when it comes to Denver. I could see them polishing on a large or versatile versatile wing. Names like Villanova's forward Saddiq Bey or Devin Vassell from the state of Florida are intriguing.

Another thing to keep in mind: For this season, the Nuggets were loaded on the backcourt and the minutes were scarce. With Beasley gone and Harris' inconsistencies well documented, a second guard could offer some insurance.

The Nuggets have some big decisions for the 2021 roster. How can the team pay a player $ 30 million instead of young talent and give up free agents on the roster? How do you see the list and is it a championship team?

– Pete, Denver

This is the last year of Paul Millsap's $ 30 million deal, and if he comes back, I'm guessing it will be in the range of $ 10 million to $ 13 million per year. Millsap brings many intangibles to the locker room, but few argue that he is a $ 30 million player at age 35.

The flex point, however, will be power forward Jerami Grant. He has a player option this summer for $ 9.3 million, which he is unlikely to choose. I think the Nuggets make it a priority to bring him back (more than Millsap, in fact) to a number of around $ 14 million to $ 16 million per year. That should see Grant as the starting power that is headed toward next year.

Mason Plumlee will also be an unrestricted free agent, and his situation will likely depend on the Millsap / Grant scenario. I could see him come back, but I think he's more likely to be the starting center for a different team next year.

He was pretty disappointed with the Nuggets after the break from the stars. Do you think this unexpected break will help them?

– Mémo Smith, Colorado Springs

The Nuggets were also pretty disappointed after the break. They were just 5-5, with an alarming loss (Clippers) and a couple of bad (Warriors, Cavs). I think what this break will do is restore the playing field. When the NBA returns, if it returns, there will be so many variables at stake that I think will mitigate any rough starts coming out of the stars. The teams that will be best placed for a possible restart are the ones that did not drop completely and those that can handle the circumstances in whatever format the postseason takes. A dominant home team, for example, probably won't have the luxury of playing in front of supportive fans. You could literally take a bunker mindset to win.

Hi Mike, do you see that the NBA is ending this season or do you see the league hitting the rest of the year due to the current coronavirus outbreak worldwide? I'm curious because other leagues and events have been canceled.

– Tom, Rancho Highlands

I've hit the drum to see what a return would be like, whether in Las Vegas or some other kidnapped city, but I'm starting to be more skeptical that we're going to get a return this year. It just seems like a logistical nightmare. From the NBA's point of view, there is no point in declaring the season lost at this point. But the obstacles to playing in "bubbles,quot; in quarantine are huge. Players, team staff, medical staff, broadcast teams, food services would have to agree to being kidnapped for weeks. We would also need quick test kits to make sure everyone inside the bubble stays healthy. That seems like a jump from where we are now. Man, I hope I'm wrong.

Did you know Is Monte Morris the only Nuggets player to have played in all Nuggets games in the past two seasons? Mason Plumlee was the other Nugget to do so before his injury earlier this season.

– Nancy S., Fairfield

I didn't know it at the top of my head. I will add that Nikola Jokic does not get the credit it probably deserves for its durability. Jokic has played in all games since last year except two.

Hi Mike, I hope you are okay during this crazy time … I wanted to have your say on the new Michael Jordan documentary to be released this month. Also, where would you rank MJ on the all-time greats list?

– Bill, centennial

I can not. Wait. I am very excited to see Jordan unfiltered. We are so used to seeing every little detail among NBA stars today, but that wasn't the case more than 20 years ago. I think people take for granted the mental cost it takes to be the best for three consecutive years, which those Bulls were trying to do a second time. I hope we see how burdensome that was.

Full disclosure, I'm from Cleveland. I've seen LeBron play probably 75 times. He played my high school in basketball and soccer. I'm partial to James as the GOAT, but I'll admit a topical bias. Since LeBron began to dominate the league, his CABRA status has been strengthened. While that was going on, Jordan never had a chance to refute. I think this documentary will spark a lot of debate.

