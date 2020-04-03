What to see this weekend: our best elections for April 4-5

Hello everyone, great cats and kittens …
Oh wait, Tiger king It was last week, right? Who are we kidding? Everyone is still obsessed with Netflix docuseries and the epic feud between Exotic Joe Y Carole Baskin And you've probably seen the seven-episode series again as you continue the social distance at home.
While we want to back you up in any viewing decisions you need to make, we want to offer you fresh meat (full pun) for you to watch this weekend, April 4-5. Don't worry, Joe Exotic will still be there to provide entertainment.
From a new Bravo reality show, we can't get enough of our new visual take on chicken noodle soup until a stay at the Rose Motel to properly prepare for the finale of one of television's most beloved comedy series. Here is everything you should be broadcasting and watching as you continue indenting your body shape on your couch …
If you are obsessed with all things Harry and Meghan: She is baaaack! Kind of. OK, not really. But the Duchess of Sussex is the new voice for Disney in her new animal documentary. Elephant, which premiered on April 3, just days after Harry and Meghan officially signed on as senior members of the Royal Family.
Elephant tells the story of Shani, an African elephant, and his son Jomo as they migrate through the Kalahari desert with their herd, led by matriarch Gaia.
If that doesn't sound moving enough anymore, in support of the project and its narrator, Disneynature is donating to Elephants Without Borders, an elephant-based charity in Botswana that has been an exciting project for Meghan for years. (Where to watch: Disney Plus)
If you need a new Bravo Bunch to obsess over: Listen, it's not that we are exactly missing the reality shows that we see in the apartment, but Bravo & # 39; s Family Karma It has quickly become one of our most enjoyable viewing experiences this year.
Unlike some of his network brothers, Family Karma, which focuses on several wealthy Indian families in Miami, came fully formed in the first season, without a boring character or story in the group. Featuring hilariously dominating parental figures, an exciting will-or-not pairing (we send Brian and Monica with more intensity than how we wash our hands after receiving the mail), and a refreshingly modern, multi-generation take. about Indian culture, catch up now and thank us later.
Also, the cast is incredibly hot. You must tell me. (Where to look: right here)
If you are looking for something light and fluffy that is not your pillow but that will relieve you so much: OK, so it was the third glass of wine or the nice chemistry between Bethany Joy Lenz Y Brett Daltonbut the original Hallmark Channel movie Just my type It was the highlight of our weekend last week, so let's try it again this Saturday with – wait for it –You're bacon crazy me. We have no choice but to look with a title like that.
Protagonist Michael Rady Y Natalie HallIt's all about rival food truck owners who fall in love … and probably bacon. Cousin: Just my type it's airing just before, so grab a bottle of wine and settle in for two cheesy and back-to-back romantic movies. (Where to look: distinctive stamp)
If you need a break from your oven but still want to indulge your new baking obsession: The new season of Right on the spot! and its hilarious host Nicole Byer we are here for you You're welcome. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you still need a cookie fix after that: Why not enjoy a comedy of friends starring Empire& # 39; s Taraji P. Henson Y The office& # 39; s Ed Helms, a couple we never knew we needed so desperately before seeing Coffee and Kareem? (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you want to feel inferior to a still inspired child: The new hero of Drama TV? A budding nine-year-old journalist who starts her own newspaper and exposes a murder in her town. If that doesn't sound convincing enough, how about the series House before dark is inspired by a true story, with Hilde Lysiak, now 13, serving as the inspo for the young protagonist of the show after she made headlines years ago when she began investigating a murder.
All ten episodes from the first season, which somehow combine a family drama to feel good with an effortless thriller, fell for once (Praise the gods!) AND House before dark (sort of an ironic title now, right?) has already been renewed for a second season. (Where to watch: AppleTV +)
If you need to laugh so you don't cry: In a true time display of t-up-you-don't-make-this-s-t-up, Zombieland is available for your viewing pleasure. Maybe I'll take notes, you know, just in case. (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you need to laugh so you don't cry Pt. 2 and want to be part of next week's biggest pop culture event: After a truly glorious, heartfelt, hilarious and inspired six-season run, Schitt & # 39; s Creek It will come to an end on April 7. Although we have been in denial, we just have to accept that we are saying goodbye to one of the shows that have been there to console us in so many difficult times. It has made us laugh. It has made us cry. Made us Annie Murphy Stans
So what better way to say goodbye to the Rose family than to catch the short but ridiculously sweet seasons to fully prepare for the series finale and a final "Ew, David!" We are already crying (Where to watch: Netflix and on demand)
(E! Is part of the NBCUniversal family)
