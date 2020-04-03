What to see this weekend: our best elections for April 4-5

Hello everyone, great cats and kittens …

Oh wait, Tiger king It was last week, right? Who are we kidding? Everyone is still obsessed with Netflix docuseries and the epic feud between Exotic Joe Y Carole Baskin And you've probably seen the seven-episode series again as you continue the social distance at home.

While we want to back you up in any viewing decisions you need to make, we want to offer you fresh meat (full pun) for you to watch this weekend, April 4-5. Don't worry, Joe Exotic will still be there to provide entertainment.

From a new Bravo reality show, we can't get enough of our new visual take on chicken noodle soup until a stay at the Rose Motel to properly prepare for the finale of one of television's most beloved comedy series. Here is everything you should be broadcasting and watching as you continue indenting your body shape on your couch …